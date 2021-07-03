10m ago

add bookmark

Gauteng hospitals at 91% occupancy rates

accreditation
Tebogo Monama
0:00
play article
Subscribers can listen to this article
  • Gauteng has reached 91% Covid-19 bed occupancy.
  • The province only has an extra 185 beds from the projected 9 500 needed for the third wave.
  • A total of 68% of all the people admitted at the Chris Hani Baragwanath Academic Hospital are Covid-19 patients. 

With the Covid-19 third wave battering Gauteng, hospitals in the province are filling up quickly with a 91% occupancy rate.  

On Friday, Dr Ntsakisi Maluleke, public health specialist, said current hospitalisation rates in the province for both public and private hospital Covid-19 beds were at 91%.  

Maluleke said the seven-day rolling average for hospitalisations in the province is 631 - higher than during the peak in the second wave of infections. 

Hospitalisation statistics from 1 July show that there are 7 515 Covid-19 patients in Gauteng hospitals. There are 2 410 in the public sector and 5 150 in the private sector. A total of 1 774 patients are in the Intensive Care Unit.  

"Occupancy rates in both private and public sector is at 91%," Maluleke said. She said 68% of all patients at the Chris Hani Baragwanath Academic Hospital are Covid-19 patients. 

The third wave of infections was expected to be longer but less severe than the first two waves. The circulation of the Delta variant meant that Gauteng had to go back to the drawing board and make new projections about the number of beds required. 

Worst-case scenario

In the first modelling, the Gauteng premier's advisory committee had said the province would need 8 000 in the worst-case scenario. Revised modelling shows that the province would need 9 500 beds in both public and private healthcare facilities. 

READ | Covid-19 third wave: Gauteng hospitals starting to transfer patients to other facilities

Maluleke said the province had enough capacity. The public sector has 4 050 beds, and the private sector has 5 635. Of these, 3886 are for general wards, and 1 749 are in private healthcare. This means the province only has 185 more beds than the projected need of 9500. Maluleke said if there were no increase in bed capacity from the second wave, occupancy rates would now be 135%. 

For the second wave, Gauteng had 4 150 beds in the private sector and 3 260 beds in the public sector. 

The public sector has added extra beds at Chris Hani Baragwanath Academic Hospital, Jubilee District Hospital, George Mukhari Academic Hospital, Bronkhorstspruit Hospital and the Anglo-Gold Ashanti Hospital. 

Government hospitals are taking strain amid the th
Government hospitals in Gauteng are taking strain amid the third wave while the AngloGold Ashanti Hospital remains unutilised. Photo: Gauteng Government/Twitter

Malueke said:

We have a bed management board that we use to see which facility has the highest number of admissions and where the pressures are so that we respond accordingly.
  

An increase in bed capacity also means more personnel has to be hired to staff them.  

Maluleke said: "For this current wave, we have added 5 541 health personnel. The personnel has been recruited to man additional beds."

She said the province received an additional budget to recruit more personnel, and that would be done in the next few weeks. 

READ | Junior doctors losing patience as more delays mar placements at public health facilities

While the province is looking to hire more healthcare workers, junior doctors are still struggling to find placements. So far, the health department has placed 133 junior doctors, and 155 are still unplaced. 

Dr Sandile Mlungwana, who is still not placed, said:

People started receiving their placements on Thursday. The surprising thing is that only locally trained doctors have received placements.


Mlungwana was trained in Cuba and completed his medical degree at Walter Sisulu University. 

"Right now, we are very angry and frustrated. We have been having ongoing talks with the department for months, and we are still unplaced."

We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For only R75 per month, you have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today.
Subscribe to News24
Read more on:
chris hani baragwanath academic hospitalgautengcoronavirushealthlockdown
Lottery
Here are the winning Daily Lotto number
Full list of lottery results
Lockdown For
DAYS
HRS
MINS
Voting Booth
Prince Harry and Prince William reunite for unveiling of Princess Diana statue. Do you think the moment will put the royal feud to rest?
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
Definitely not, it's too late
54% - 683 votes
I hope so
46% - 587 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Podcasts
PODCAST | The Story: From president to prisoner - Zuma remains defiant in wake of ConCourt judgment

02 Jul

PODCAST | The Story: From president to prisoner - Zuma remains defiant in wake of ConCourt judgment
PODCAST | The Story: Gauteng health system buckles as Covid-19 infections reach record highs

26 Jun

PODCAST | The Story: Gauteng health system buckles as Covid-19 infections reach record highs
Podcast series: click here to find them all

25 Jun

Podcast series: click here to find them all
PODCAST | The Story: Racism rife in South African schools

19 Jun

PODCAST | The Story: Racism rife in South African schools
News24's 'Exodus' series awarded best global podcast of the year

17 Jun

News24's 'Exodus' series awarded best global podcast of the year
PODCAST | Too Many Enemies: Episode 6 - The R1 million puzzle

17 Jun 2021

PODCAST | Too Many Enemies: Episode 6 - The R1 million puzzle
view
Rand - Dollar
14.25
-0.0%
Rand - Pound
19.72
-0.0%
Rand - Euro
16.91
-0.0%
Rand - Aus dollar
10.73
-0.0%
Rand - Yen
0.13
-0.0%
Gold
1,787.51
0.0%
Silver
26.48
0.0%
Palladium
2,788.85
0.0%
Platinum
1,093.50
0.0%
Brent Crude
76.17
+0.4%
Top 40
60,293
-0.3%
All Share
66,324
-0.4%
Resource 10
64,228
-0.3%
Industrial 25
86,859
-0.3%
Financial 15
12,978
-0.4%
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes Iress logo
Feel Good
Meet the 9-year-old Durban boy who’s dedicating his birthday to planting hundreds...

02 Jul

Meet the 9-year-old Durban boy who’s dedicating his birthday to planting hundreds of trees
FEEL GOOD | Bishops Diocesan College raises R261 000 in 24-hour cycle challenge...

17 Jun

FEEL GOOD | Bishops Diocesan College raises R261 000 in 24-hour cycle challenge for the kids of Langa
FEEL GOOD | APPmazing! Cape Flats partners invent app that makes users more...

10 Jun

FEEL GOOD | APPmazing! Cape Flats partners invent app that makes users more employable
News24 wants your Feel Good stories!

11 Nov 2019

News24 wants your Feel Good stories!
More Feel Good news stories
Editorial feedback and complaints

Contact the public editor with feedback for our journalists, complaints, queries or suggestions about articles on News24.

LEARN MORE
Tokyo Olympics
Richardson will miss Olympic 100m after positive marijuana test

02 Jul

Richardson will miss Olympic 100m after positive marijuana test
Tokyo Olympics: why U-23 coach David Notoane is the most important person in SA...

02 Jul

Tokyo Olympics: why U-23 coach David Notoane is the most important person in SA football
SA surf star Jordy Smith withdraws from Olympics

02 Jul

SA surf star Jordy Smith withdraws from Olympics
Precious Mashele snatches Tokyo Olympics spot with late qualifier

01 Jul

Precious Mashele snatches Tokyo Olympics spot with late qualifier
Ashleigh Buhai set to represent SA at Tokyo Olympics

30 Jun

Ashleigh Buhai set to represent SA at Tokyo Olympics
EXCLUSIVE | SA long jumper Samaai eyes Olympic podium: 'It's nice to know that my...

30 Jun

EXCLUSIVE | SA long jumper Samaai eyes Olympic podium: 'It's nice to know that my country backs me'
Blitzboks pooled with USA, Kenya and Ireland at Olympics

28 Jun

Blitzboks pooled with USA, Kenya and Ireland at Olympics
Sydney McLaughlin smashes 400m hurdles world record at US trials

28 Jun

Sydney McLaughlin smashes 400m hurdles world record at US trials
Wayde van Niekerk, Chad le Clos to lead SA medal charge at Tokyo Olympics

24 Jun

Wayde van Niekerk, Chad le Clos to lead SA medal charge at Tokyo Olympics
SA track cyclist David Maree won't hold back on Olympic debut: 'I want to compete'

25 Jun

SA track cyclist David Maree won't hold back on Olympic debut: 'I want to compete'
Garrick Higgo 'excited' for Tokyo Olympics, aims to improve even further

23 Jun

Garrick Higgo 'excited' for Tokyo Olympics, aims to improve even further
Troubled Olympic star Luvo Manyonga breaks silence after 4-year ban

23 Jun

Troubled Olympic star Luvo Manyonga breaks silence after 4-year ban
No booze, no autographs: Tokyo Olympics unveil fan rules with a month to go

23 Jun

No booze, no autographs: Tokyo Olympics unveil fan rules with a month to go
Blitzbok Ndhlovu's Olympic dream shattered

22 Jun

Blitzbok Ndhlovu's Olympic dream shattered
Troubled Tokyo Olympics near finish line with one month to go

22 Jun

Troubled Tokyo Olympics near finish line with one month to go
Uganda Olympic team member tests positive for coronavirus on arrival in Japan

20 Jun

Uganda Olympic team member tests positive for coronavirus on arrival in Japan
Wayde finally qualifies for Tokyo Olympics, Caster fails once again

19 Jun

Wayde finally qualifies for Tokyo Olympics, Caster fails once again
Olympic staff, volunteers vaccinated as Tokyo Games near

18 Jun

Olympic staff, volunteers vaccinated as Tokyo Games near
SA men's hockey team will be 'unprepared' for Tokyo Olympics but remain optimistic

17 Jun

SA men's hockey team will be 'unprepared' for Tokyo Olympics but remain optimistic
SA U-23 boss David Notoane hits out at accusations of favouritism, looks ahead to...

17 Jun

SA U-23 boss David Notoane hits out at accusations of favouritism, looks ahead to Tokyo Olympics
Read more
Apple Store Google Play
© 2021 (1.1.21182.1) 24.com. All rights reserved.
Terms and Conditions Media24 Privacy Policy
Contact Us
Iab Logo