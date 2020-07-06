Gauteng infrastructure MEC Tasneem Motara tests positive for Covid-19

Gauteng MEC for Infrastructure Development and Property Management, Tasneem Motara, has tested positive for Covid-19.

Motara will undergo the 14-day isolation period as a result.

The Gauteng provincial government has wished her a speedy recovery.

According to spokesperson Thabo Masebe, Motara will be in isolation for 14 days as per protocol after receiving her results on Friday.

"The MEC has been leading preparations in ensuring that the province meets its health infrastructure needs in the fight against the coronavirus pandemic," Masebe said.

"The Gauteng Executive Council led by Premier David Makhura and the entire Gauteng provincial government wish MEC Motara a speedy recovery and look forward to her return in the coming weeks."

With covid you lose your taste and smell, which under the circumstances is not a bad thing. I’ve been drinking the most vile looking potions, which are helping me recover. But I can’t taste anything. #RoadToRecovery — #RotiQueen (@TasneemMotara) July 6, 2020

Feel miserable as hell, but I’ll recover. Trying to keep myself occupied in isolation... — #RotiQueen (@TasneemMotara) July 5, 2020

The provincial government reiterated that it "continues to do everything to protect staff members against the risk of contracting Covid-19".