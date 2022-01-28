39m ago

Gauteng man accused of murdering two boys abandons bail bid

Cebelihle Mthethwa
A man accused of murder has abandoned his bail bid.
iStock

A 40-year-old man accused of the murder of two boys and the attempted murder of two others abandoned his bail application on Friday.

The man abandoned his application in the Vanderbijlpark Magistrate’s Court.

It's alleged that, on 18 January, the man killed a five-year-old and and 11-year-old boy, and attempted to kill two other boys, aged seven and 11.

National Prosecuting Authority spokesperson Lumka Mahanjana said that the accused was the stepfather of one of the boys he attempted to kill. However, all four boys were related, she added.

"The accused was arrested on 19 January 2022 at a taxi rank in Johannesburg while en route to the Eastern Cape," Mahanjana said.

The matter was postponed to 25 February for further investigations.

News24 reported after the story broke that information from the police was that the man had taken his former girlfriend's two children and two nephews to a field, where he tied them to a tree and strangled them.

One of the children managed to escape, however, and a resident took them to the nearest police station to alert officers.

