Gauteng man acquitted of raping boy, 6

A man was acquitted in the Gauteng High Court in Johannesburg on charges of the rape and sexual exploitation of a minor child.

The court found that the State failed to prove its case beyond reasonable doubt.

Judgment was delivered on Wednesday.

Warning: This story may upset sensitive readers.

Sunnyboy Anthony, 61, was found not guilty and subsequently acquitted on charges of rape and sexual exploitation of a six-year-old boy, after the State failed to prove its case beyond a reasonable doubt.



Judge Rean Strydom acquitted the man in the Gauteng High Court sitting in Johannesburg last week.



"The onus was on the State to prove beyond reasonable doubt the guilt of the accused. The court cannot convict an accused on a suspicion as to what happened in this case.



"The accused must get the benefit of doubt. The court is of the view that the State failed to prove the guilt of the accused beyond reasonable doubt," Strydom stated in the judgment last week Wednesday.



According to court papers, on count one of rape, it was alleged that on 31 August 2020, Anthony "unlawfully and intentionally raped a six-year-old boy, by committing an act of sexual penetration by penetrating the anus of the boy".

On count 2 of sexual exploitation, it was alleged that on the same day stated above, Anthony "unlawfully and intentionally engaged the services of [minor boy] with or without his consent and for financial or other reward, favour or compensation to the child for the purpose of committing a sexual act with him".



Anthony pleaded not guilty to the counts and gave no plea explanation.



The alleged victim testified, among other things, that he was playing with his peers when the accused called him and sent him to the shop.



Upon his return to Anthony's home, the minor testified that the "accused did funny things to him".

"He said that the accused took his private part and then put it into his buttocks ... he said this took about two minutes. He was given R5 by the accused, which he used to buy sweets," the court papers stated.



The boy told his mother, who, in turn, called the police, and an examination by the doctor followed.



Anthony denied the allegations against him, testifying that although he knew the minor child, he did not send him to the shops on the day in question.

"He said that during the time, he was not sexually active as a result of his back problems. He denied that he had sexual intercourse with [minor boy]," the court papers stated.



In the interests of justice, a witness was called to deal with the results from a forensic science laboratory.



The court found that the witness's evidence assisted the version of the accused that he never had sexual penetration with the minor child.



The court heard that the witness obtained samples pertaining to the accused. There were two clothing items and mucus samples of the accused, which she could compare.



Her report concluded that no DNA was obtained from the exhibits with reference to semen. In addition, she testified that a female DNA result was obtained from a pair of tracksuit pants in the form of blood.

"The court is of the view that a reasonable possibility exists that the accused's version is true that he did not have intercourse with [minor boy] and that [minor boy], being a child, evidence cannot be accepted," the judgment further stated.

The court found contradictions between the boy's evidence and that of his mother and friend.



"Then there is the issue about the bloodstains on his tracksuit pants being that of a female. This evidence adds to the uncertainty as [to] what happened to [minor boy]," the judgment concluded.