9m ago

add bookmark

Gauteng man acquitted of raping boy, 6

accreditation
Canny Maphanga
0:00
play article
Subscribers can listen to this article
File image. (Photo: Ashraf Hendricks/GroundUp/Archive)
File image. (Photo: Ashraf Hendricks/GroundUp/Archive)
  • A man was acquitted in the Gauteng High Court in Johannesburg on charges of the rape and sexual exploitation of a minor child.
  • The court found that the State failed to prove its case beyond reasonable doubt.
  • Judgment was delivered on Wednesday.

Warning: This story may upset sensitive readers.

Sunnyboy Anthony, 61, was found not guilty and subsequently acquitted on charges of rape and sexual exploitation of a six-year-old boy, after the State failed to prove its case beyond a reasonable doubt.

Judge Rean Strydom acquitted the man in the Gauteng High Court sitting in Johannesburg last week.

"The onus was on the State to prove beyond reasonable doubt the guilt of the accused. The court cannot convict an accused on a suspicion as to what happened in this case.

"The accused must get the benefit of doubt. The court is of the view that the State failed to prove the guilt of the accused beyond reasonable doubt," Strydom stated in the judgment last week Wednesday.

According to court papers, on count one of rape, it was alleged that on 31 August 2020, Anthony "unlawfully and intentionally raped a six-year-old boy, by committing an act of sexual penetration by penetrating the anus of the boy".

READ | Gauteng businessman accused of grooming, raping minors granted R10 000 bail

On count 2 of sexual exploitation, it was alleged that on the same day stated above, Anthony "unlawfully and intentionally engaged the services of [minor boy] with or without his consent and for financial or other reward, favour or compensation to the child for the purpose of committing a sexual act with him".

Anthony pleaded not guilty to the counts and gave no plea explanation.

The alleged victim testified, among other things, that he was playing with his peers when the accused called him and sent him to the shop.

Upon his return to Anthony's home, the minor testified that the "accused did funny things to him".

"He said that the accused took his private part and then put it into his buttocks ... he said this took about two minutes. He was given R5 by the accused, which he used to buy sweets," the court papers stated.

The boy told his mother, who, in turn, called the police, and an examination by the doctor followed.

Anthony denied the allegations against him, testifying that although he knew the minor child, he did not send him to the shops on the day in question.

READ | Inside SA's rape stats: Gauteng records most reported rape cases

"He said that during the time, he was not sexually active as a result of his back problems. He denied that he had sexual intercourse with [minor boy]," the court papers stated.

In the interests of justice, a witness was called to deal with the results from a forensic science laboratory.

The court found that the witness's evidence assisted the version of the accused that he never had sexual penetration with the minor child.

The court heard that the witness obtained samples pertaining to the accused. There were two clothing items and mucus samples of the accused, which she could compare.

Her report concluded that no DNA was obtained from the exhibits with reference to semen. In addition, she testified that a female DNA result was obtained from a pair of tracksuit pants in the form of blood. 

"The court is of the view that a reasonable possibility exists that the accused's version is true that he did not have intercourse with [minor boy] and that [minor boy], being a child, evidence cannot be accepted," the judgment further stated.

The court found contradictions between the boy's evidence and that of his mother and friend.

"Then there is the issue about the bloodstains on his tracksuit pants being that of a female. This evidence adds to the uncertainty as [to] what happened to [minor boy]," the judgment concluded.

Never miss a story. Choose from our range of newsletters to get the news you want delivered straight to your inbox.
We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For only R75 per month, you have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today.
Subscribe to News24
Read more on:
gautengjohannesburgcrime
Lottery
R500k for one Daily Lotto player!
Full list of lottery results
Lockdown For
DAYS
HRS
MINS
Voting Booth
Should SA remain neutral on the war in Ukraine?
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
Yes, it's not our place to get involved
40% - 844 votes
No, we need to be on the right side of history
60% - 1267 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Podcasts
LISTEN | The Inge Lotz Story - a miscarriage of justice

31 Dec 2021

LISTEN | The Inge Lotz Story - a miscarriage of justice
PODCAST | Elections, load shedding and Covid-19: Looking back at 2021

11 Dec 2021

PODCAST | Elections, load shedding and Covid-19: Looking back at 2021
Podcast series: click here to find them all

25 Jun 2021

Podcast series: click here to find them all
My Only Story | 'Back to normal'? How top schools are dealing with the fallout - a bonus episode

10 Dec 2021

My Only Story | 'Back to normal'? How top schools are dealing with the fallout - a bonus episode
PODCAST | The Story: The Omicron variant and what we know so far

04 Dec 2021

PODCAST | The Story: The Omicron variant and what we know so far
PODCAST | The Story: New era in South African politics dawns - leaving ANC to lick its wounds

27 Nov 2021

PODCAST | The Story: New era in South African politics dawns - leaving ANC to lick its wounds
Listen
Rand - Dollar
15.43
-1.9%
Rand - Pound
20.70
-0.5%
Rand - Euro
17.32
-0.7%
Rand - Aus dollar
11.20
-1.0%
Rand - Yen
0.13
+0.3%
Gold
1,899.32
+0.5%
Silver
24.32
+0.2%
Palladium
2,469.50
+4.3%
Platinum
1,047.00
-1.2%
Brent Crude
97.93
-1.2%
Top 40
69,624
+2.8%
All Share
76,091
+2.5%
Resource 10
84,335
+6.3%
Industrial 25
86,334
+0.4%
Financial 15
15,854
+0.0%
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes Iress logo
Feel Good
FEEL GOOD | Cape Town man aims to climb Table Mountain 365 times this year to...

23 Feb

FEEL GOOD | Cape Town man aims to climb Table Mountain 365 times this year to raise funds for safe haven
FEEL GOOD | Grandmother of purl: Cape Town woman crochets to put granddaughter...

16 Feb

FEEL GOOD | Grandmother of purl: Cape Town woman crochets to put granddaughter through nursing school
News24 wants your Feel Good stories!

11 Nov 2019

News24 wants your Feel Good stories!
FEEL GOOD | Cape Town man, friends to donate pink buoys worth R50 000 after his...

13 Feb

FEEL GOOD | Cape Town man, friends to donate pink buoys worth R50 000 after his near-drowning
More Feel Good news stories
Editorial feedback and complaints

Contact the public editor with feedback for our journalists, complaints, queries or suggestions about articles on News24.

LEARN MORE
© 2022 (2.0.22046.6) 24.com. All rights reserved.
Terms and Conditions Media24 Privacy Policy
Contact Us
Iab Logo