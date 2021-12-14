59m ago

Gauteng man arrested for murder after allegedly tossing son, 7, out of moving vehicle

A man has been charged with murder after he allegedly tossed his 7-year-old son out of a moving vehicle.

The child died at the scene.

Gauteng police spokesperson Colonel Dimakatso Sello said police were called to the scene on Monday afternoon and the child was found lying next the road in Diepsloot in the north of Johannesburg.

READ | Mom comes face-to-face with brother charged with murder of her 2-month-old son

"The incident occurred [in] the vicinity of Diepsloot and he was arrested by the Diepsloot police in the area," Sello said.

She added that the circumstances that led up to the incident were unknown and that the police investigation was continuing.

The man is expected to appear in the Randburg Magistrate's Court on Wednesday to face a charge of murder.

