Gauteng man arrested for murder of girlfriend whose body was found inside burnt out car

A man has been arrested in KwaZulu-Natal for the murder of Mahlaku Malebo Rabalao whose body was found inside a burnt-out car in Midrand.

The car had been set alight with her body inside.

Police have arrested a 30-year-old man in connection with her murder.

Gauteng police have arrested a man whose girlfriend was found dead inside a burnt-out car in March.



Police spokesperson Lieutenant-Colonel Mavela Masondo said the body of Mahlaku Malebo Rabalao had found inside the car in Midrand.

"On the 7 March 2023 at about 21:00, police received a call about a burning vehicle in Midrand. On their arrival, police found a Mercedes-Benz that was on fire. After the fire was extinguished, human remains were found in the front seat of the car," he said.

Rabalao's body was later identified and the docket was transferred to the provincial investigation unit.

"During the investigation, it transpired that the deceased was killed and burnt inside the vehicle, and the suspect is her boyfriend. A warrant of arrest was issued by the Randburg Magistrate's Court. The suspect was traced and arrested in KwaZulu-Natal on Friday," said Masondo.

The 30-year-old man was expected to appear at Alexandra Magistrate's Court on Monday to face a charge of murder.

Gauteng police commissioner Lieutenant-General Elias Mawela praised the investigation team.

"As the police, we will continue to prioritise cases where women and children are the victims. I am grateful with the manner in which the detectives handled this investigation and that the suspect is brought to book for the family to find closure," he said.



