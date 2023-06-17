44m ago

Gauteng man arrested for rape, murder of his 8-day-old baby daughter

Lisalee Solomons
A Carletonville man has been arrested for the rape and murder of his eight-day-old daughter.
PHOTO: iStock
  • A Gauteng father has been arrested for the rape and murder of his eight-day-old baby girl.
  • The 36-year-old Carletonville man allegedly took the child from the mother and returned her later in the day, naked and injured.
  • Police said the mother took the child to a medical centre, where it was confirmed that she had been raped.

Gauteng police have arrested a 36-year-old Carletonville man for the rape and murder of his eight-day-old daughter. 

According to police spokesperson Lieutenant Colonel Mavela Masondo, the horrific incident occurred more than a week ago on 8 June in Welverdiend. 

The man was arrested the following day. 

"It is reported that on Thursday, 8 June 2023, the father of the victim took her from her mother and left the house in Welverdiend, Carletonville," Masondo said.

"Later in the day, the father returned the child naked and injured. The mother took the child to the nearest medical care centre where the rape was confirmed by the medical practitioner."

Due to the severity of the baby's injuries, she died the following day.

"The suspect was arrested and charged with rape and murder," Masondo said.

According to the Carletonville Herald, residents of Welverdiend have expressed their shock, disbelief and outrage at the incident. 

Some residents reported that the child had been "fully-clothed" when the man fetched her.

"When he returned sometime later, the child was naked and injured. The mother went to the woman living in the main house on the property and showed her the injured baby. The woman phoned an ambulance and the police," the publication reported. 

Police said the man had appeared in the Oberholzer Magistrate's Court, and that the matter had been postponed to 24 July.

According to the Herald, the accused has already confessed to the crime and has a record of several clashes with the law for various crimes in the past.

A post-mortem on the baby was conducted in Carletonville on Tuesday, it reported.

"Police will oppose bail and continue [prioritising] cases against children and women," said Masondo.

The man will remain behind bars until his next appearance. 


