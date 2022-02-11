12m ago

Gauteng man, ex-wife and stepson arrested for allegedly stealing R1.2m

Zandile Khumalo
Mauritz Strydom, 54, ex-wife Jacqualine Strydom, 55 and stepson Gillian Keun, 35 are facing charges of fraud and theft.
  • A Gauteng man, together with this ex-wife and stepson, have been arrested for fraud.
  • Maritz Stydom allegedly transferred R1.2 million from his employer's account and into the family's businesses.
  • Mother and son are out on bail, while Strydom remains in custody.

A Gauteng family is facing charges of fraud and theft after allegedly successfully transferring R1.2 million that was not theirs into their family businesses.

Mauritz Strydom, 54, along with his ex-wife, Jacqualine Strydom, 55, and stepson, Gillian Keun, 35, are facing charges of fraud and theft from Mauritz's employer.

According to Gauteng Hawks spokesperson, Captain Ndivhuwo Mulamu, Mauritz was a former maintenance manager at Germiston based steel and aluminium manufacturing company, Falcon Smelters PTY (Ltd).

She said he allegedly made a non-existent payment invoice of approximately R1.2 million from the company between February 2017 and March 2018.

Falcon Smelters took the matter to the police and investigations were conducted.

"Upon investigating, we noticed that the money was transferred to two family companies, Azazu Plumbing Express and Zeiss Electrical Contractor. On 7 December last year, the police were able to arrest only the mother and son as they could not locate the whereabouts of Mauritz. They were no longer staying together," said Mulamu.

Strydom and Keun were charged with fraud and theft, "as they allegedly benefitted from proceeds of crime", said Mulamu.

The matter was reported to the Hawks' Serious Commercial Crime Investigation unit in Germiston for further investigation.

"Jacqualine and Gillian appeared in court and were granted R5 000 bail each. The case was postponed for further investigations," said Mulamu.

"With a warrant of arrest that we received from court we managed to trace Mauritz. It was only on 8 February that he was located and arrested at a shopping centre in Pretoria East and was charged with fraud and theft," said Mulamu.

He appeared in court the following day and was remanded.

The case was postponed to Tuesday for a bail application, where Mauritz was expected to be joined by his ex-wife and stepson.

