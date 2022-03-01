Gauteng man handed 18-year sentence for raping daughter over 5-year period

A 53-year-old man was sentenced to 18 years' imprisonment for raping his daughter over a five-year period.

The incidents started when she was seven years old.

During sentencing proceedings, the girl's mother asked the court not to imprison the father.

A 53-year-old Gauteng man has been sentenced to 18 years' imprisonment for raping his daughter, despite the mother asking that he not be imprisoned.

The man, who cannot be named to protect the daughter's identity, appeared in the Roodepoort Magistrate's Court on Monday.

According to the National Prosecuting Authority (NPA), the man pleaded guilty to raping his daughter between 2010 and 2015. The crimes started when she was seven years old and stopped after she turned 12.

NPA spokesperson Phindi Mjonondwane said the man started grooming his daughter from a young age, using the Bible as justification, and made her promise not to tell anyone.

"This happened until his daughter was old enough to understand that her father had violated her [by using his fingers]," Mjonondwane said.

According to the Sexual Offences Act, the definition of rape includes all forms of sexual penetration without consent.

"She informed her mother about her ordeal, and a few months after attending psychosocial sessions, she reported the matter to the police."

Evidence in mitigation of sentence

While the minimum prescribed sentence for the rape of a child is life imprisonment, the man called several witnesses to testify in mitigation of sentence, hoping to get a lighter sentence.

One of the witnesses was the mother of the victim, who testified that she did not wish for the father to go to prison as that would worsen her financial predicament.

"She said they met as a family at the psychologist's office and discussed that the accused would make financial contributions towards the complainant's university fees and further discussed correctional supervision as a sentencing option," Mjonondwane said.

Aggravation of sentence

The prosecutor argued that although the man took responsibility for his actions by pleading guilty, the court should consider that the complainant was left with life-long scars that were inflicted in her home by someone who was supposed to protect and love her.

The victim impact statement handed to the court stated that after being educated at school about relationships and intimacy "that made her realise that her father took advantage of her and abused the position of trust".

Sentencing

The court sentenced the father to 18 years' imprisonment for rape and a further five years for sexual assault after considering that he pleaded guilty and was a first-time offender.

Magistrate Anneline Africa said the court had to apportion equal weight to the seriousness of the crime and its impact on the victim.

"The National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) abhors crimes of such heinous nature and hopes that the complaint has found solace for her lost innocence," Mjonondwane said.





