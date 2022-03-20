Gauteng man missing after car plunges into Hartbeespoort Dam

A Gauteng man has gone missing after his car plunged into the Hartbeespoort Dam.

A car tracking company issued an alert that the car had a battery disconnect, which towing services responded to.

A search has been launched for the missing man.

A search is underway for a man who went missing after his car plunged into the Hartbeespoort Dam on Saturday.



It is alleged the Gauteng man had been in his car when it left the road, and he may have been ejected from the vehicle and landed in dense hyacinth in the dam.

National Sea Rescue Institute (NSRI) crews were activated following reports of a suspected vehicle accident.

A towing service had been alerted to the location of the sedan by a vehicle tracking company.

NSRI Hartbeespoort Dam station commander Arthur Crewe said when they arrived on the scene, the car was semi-submerged in dense hyacinth in the dam, appearing to have left the roadway at the Randburg Bridge.

"Our NSRI rescue swimmers, SRU [Strategic Rescue Unit] members, SA Police Services and the Police Dive Unit responded.

"On arrival on the scene, rescue swimmers confirmed that there were no occupants in the vehicle," Crewe added.

A search was initiated on Saturday. However, it was hampered by dense vegetation.

Crewe said the towing services recovered the car from the dam under the authority and supervision of the police.

Police divers, assisted by NSRI Hartbeespoort Dam, are still looking for the man.