Gauteng man sentenced to 25 years in jail for murdering, decapitating 3-year-old daughter

A man has been sentenced to 25 years' imprisonment for murdering his daughter.

The three-year-old child's body was found in an open veld five days after she had disappeared.

The child was decapitated, and her head thrown into a river.

A Gauteng father convicted of killing and decapitating his three-year-old daughter has been handed a hefty sentence.

On Wednesday, the Gauteng High Court in Johannesburg sentenced Musi Hlatshwayo to 25 years' imprisonment for the murder of his toddler.

The murder took place on 24 January 2017, when Siphesihle Ndlovu's grandmother left her in the care of her father. Hlatshwayo was supposed to have taken Ndlovu to pre-school.

Instead, he committed a gruesome murder, the court heard.

Police spokesperson Lieutenant Colonel Mavela Masondo said:

The father, aged 24, then killed his daughter and decapitated her. He threw the head into a stream and put the body on a tree branch in Vosloorus.

Masondo said the child's disappearance was reported to police.

A search was launched, and the body was discovered five days later in an open veld. The police traced and arrested the father.

Gauteng police commissioner, Lieutenant General Elias Mawela, welcomed the sentence.

"We congratulate the detective for the hard work and thorough investigation that led to the successful conviction of the accused. The fight against crime committed against women and children remains on top of the Gauteng police's list of priorities. We are pleased with this successful conviction and believe it will send a strong message to those who abuse children," said Mawela.

We want to hear your views on the news. Subscribe to News24 to be part of the conversation in the comments section of this article.