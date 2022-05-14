1h ago

Gauteng man who allegedly defrauded SARS of R6.6 million hands himself over to the Hawks

Zandile Khumalo
  • A Gauteng man handed himself in for alleged tax fraud.
  • Between 2014 and 2017, Vusi Dlamini allegedly submitted fraudulent tax returns.
  • He will appear in court on 18 May for a bail application.

A Gauteng man handed himself over to the Hawks after he allegedly submitted fraudulent tax returns, which cost the South African Revenue Service (SARS) over R6 million.

On Wednesday, the director of Riverly Engineering (PTY) Ltd, Vusi Dlamini, handed himself over at the Hawks' Germiston offices.

The 33-year-old appeared in the Palm Ridge Specialised Commercial Crime Court the same day. His case was postponed.

According to the Hawks' spokesperson, Captain Ndivhuwo Mulamu, Dlamini allegedly submitted fraudulent tax returns between May 2014 and January 2017.

It resulted in SARS suffering a loss of approximately R6.6 million, said Mulamu.

"Further probing into the allegations, authorities discovered that Riverly Engineering (PTY) Ltd did not exist. Dlamini's business account was subsequently closed for transactions," said Mulamu.

Mulamu said Dlamini handed himself in on Wednesday - and he was subsequently charged with fraud and contravening the Tax Administration Act.

"On the same day, the investigation team successfully placed Dlamini's case on the court roll for his first appearance," he said.

When he appeared in court on Wednesday, he was remanded in custody.

He will return to court on 18 May for a formal bail application. 

