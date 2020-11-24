1h ago

Gauteng man who killed wife, claiming he thought she was intruder, remains in custody

Ntwaagae Seleka
Mosa Ntsibande and Hlengiwe Msimango in happier times.
  • A man accused of killing his wife in their Norkem Park home has been remanded in custody.
  • Mosa Ntsibande, 33, appeared briefly in the Kempton Park Magistrate's Court again on Tuesday.
  • Ntsibande is facing a charge of murder after he allegedly shot his wife, Hlengiwe Msimango, 29, twice on 3 August.

A Gauteng man accused of killing his wife, claiming he mistook her for an intruder, has been remanded in custody.

Mosa Ntsibande, 33, briefly appeared in the Kempton Park Magistrate's Court on Tuesday.

His case was postponed, allowing police to complete their investigations.

Ntsibande is in custody after he abandoned his bail application in August.

Ntsibande is facing a charge of murder after he allegedly shot his wife, Hlengiwe Msimango, 29, twice at their home in Norkem Park on 3 August.

According to Msimango's uncle, Mthokozisi Nkumane, Ntsibande told him he was awoken by his wife, who told him there were people in their yard.

READ | Hlengiwe Msimango murder: GBV hits home when someone close to you is killed - uncle

Ntsibande allegedly confessed to his in-laws that he then took out his firearm, went outside and when he returned to the house, he saw what he believed to be the shadow of a person behind their bedroom curtain and fired at it.

Msimango was hit twice in the upper body and died at the scene.

Her relatives earlier told News24 they want justice.

They accused Ntsibande of deliberately killing their loved one.

Nkumane said when they went to the scene after being called they found Msimango's body lying near the bedroom door. They did not see any bullet holes in the curtain, Nkumane added.

The couple's three young children were home when the incident happened.

Ntsibande is expected back in court on 3 February.

