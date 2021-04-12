FEEL GOOD | Good Samaritan hands over newly renovated home after rainfall destroys roof

The roof of a home belonging to a family of 10 collapsed after heavy rainfall in September and they were concerned about how they would fix it.

A businessman who was touched by the incident handed a new home to the family on Sunday.

The family has expressed their gratitude, saying having a new home is a dream come true.

A family living in Katlehong, Gauteng says they are excited after their prayers have been answered. The family of 10 had their home destroyed last year in September, after a tragic incident happened.

The roof of their home collapsed after heavy rainfall. The family was worried about how their home would be fixed.

But months later, a businessman, Given Muhlarhi, who was touched by the tragic incident was joined by Gauteng MEC for Education Panyaza Lesufi on Sunday to officially hand over a renovated house to the Phalane family in Ekurhuleni.

Previously, Both 79-year-old Gabriel Phalane and his wife Thandi, were featured in the Daily Sun newspaper pleading with South Africans for food and to rebuild their damaged home.

“For us to come here and open such a beautiful house for someone who’s not capable to do it for himself is a heart warming story and that is why some of us left whatever we were doing just to come here to say thank you so much for doing this. To come here and celebrate something that you know will be cherished forever is indeed heart warming. And I hope the old man will take care of the property,” said Lesufi

Lesufi said education must be used to empower young people and try to alleviate poverty.

“It must be us that say from 2030 the way the NDPP is, there must be no child that will apply for an RDP house because everyone will be skilled (enough) to buy their own houses. So the empowerment is not only about those who are vulnerable, but for us to defeat poverty forever,” he said.

Muhlari said when he heard about how the family had been affected, it was painful and he couldn’t sleep.

“In my picture, in my mind, it was him while I was in my house. And I’m wondering about an old person with crutches in this kind of house. How is he surviving? And that’s why I said on my birthday before I call friends or go with friends to Sandton, pour expensive champagne and celebrate, how about I do this for him. And not for making him happy but making myself happy. Because I’m going to sleep. I know he has a house he has a roof.”

The family has expressed its gratitude saying having a new home is a dream come true.

“ I was crying for help, and Mr Muhlarhi was sent by God to wipe away my tears. Today will be a day that I will not forget. This house will be a legacy I leave for my children and grandchildren,” Phalane said.