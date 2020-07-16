1h ago

add bookmark

Gauteng MPL Mapiti Matsena stabbed to death in his home

Ntwaagae Seleka
ANC Gauteng MPL Mapiti Matsena, who was killed at his home.
ANC Gauteng MPL Mapiti Matsena, who was killed at his home.
Supplied by GP Legislature
  • Intruders attacked and killed Gauteng MPL Mapiti Matsena in his home on Wednesday.
  • Matsena was the chairperson of the Portfolio Committee on Community Safety.
  • The Gauteng legislature's speaker, Ntombi Mekgwe, urged police to work with urgency to bring the perpetrators to book.

Gauteng MPL and ANC member Mapiti Matsena was attacked and stabbed to death in his home on Wednesday, according to the legislature.

Police confirmed on Thursday that Matsena was with his family at their house at Holy Hock Street in Doornpoort when he was attacked and fatally stabbed in the chest on Wednesday evening.

According to IOL, Sinoville police arrived at the scene just before 23:00, and found him in his bedroom. He was declared dead at the scene.

Matsena was the chairperson of the Portfolio Committee on Community Safety and a member of the Portfolio Committee on Infrastructure Development and Property Management.

Speaker Ntombi Mekgwe said Matsena served both committees diligently and with great distinction.

READ | ANC councillor shot dead at his KZN home

"He always demonstrated commitment and dedication in his work as a public representative. Passionate about the safety of the residents of Gauteng, Matsena never missed an opportunity to express his convictions with law enforcement authorities regarding the safety of the people of Gauteng.

"He represented a rare breed of public representatives with a distinct ability to put political differences aside to achieve common objectives that served the best interests of citizens," Mekgwe said.

Mekgwe added that Matsena understood his role and ensured full accountability by the Gauteng Department of Community Safety and the provincial police on matters of community safety, particularly those involving women and children.

"His firm stance against gender-based violence (GBV) gained him popularity among his peers as he never missed an opportunity to campaign and advocate for the strengthening of the fight against GBV.

"His passing marks a great loss to the province. We appeal to law enforcement authorities to work with the greatest urgency to bring the murderers to book," said Mekgwe.

Mekgwe extended condolences to Matsena's family, the ANC and Gauteng.

Related Links
ANC member shot dead during branch meeting in the Vaal
KZN ANC member shot and killed in his home while watching TV
ANC Western Cape PEC member shot dead at his home
Read more on:
ancpretoriacrime
Lottery
Here are your Lotto and Lotto Plus results
Full list of lottery results
Lockdown For
DAYS
HRS
MINS
Voting Booth
Have you been affected by the massive job losses due to lockdown?
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
Yes, I have lost my job
13% - 172 votes
No, my job is thankfully safe
45% - 607 votes
No, but my job is not secure and I am very worried
42% - 562 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Podcasts
PODCAST | THE STORY: What next for Gauteng as it overtakes Western Cape as SA's Covid-19 hotspot

11 Jul

PODCAST | THE STORY: What next for Gauteng as it overtakes Western Cape as SA's Covid-19 hotspot
PODCAST | THE STORY: Will removing statues representing oppression remedy ills of the past?

05 Jul

PODCAST | THE STORY: Will removing statues representing oppression remedy ills of the past?
PODCAST | THE STORY: Delays remain the name of the game for Zuma’s corruption case

27 Jun

PODCAST | THE STORY: Delays remain the name of the game for Zuma’s corruption case
PODCAST | THE STORY: Is Ramaphosa's Cabinet taking violence against women and children seriously?

20 Jun

PODCAST | THE STORY: Is Ramaphosa's Cabinet taking violence against women and children seriously?
PODCAST | THE STORY: EFF back in public politics as new report gives insight into VBS loot

12 Jun

PODCAST | THE STORY: EFF back in public politics as new report gives insight into VBS loot
PODCAST | Covid-19 Chronicles: Hairdressers head back to court to demand reopening

11 Jun

PODCAST | Covid-19 Chronicles: Hairdressers head back to court to demand reopening
View all Podcasts
ZAR/USD
16.55
(+0.78)
ZAR/GBP
20.92
(+0.37)
ZAR/EUR
18.93
(+0.67)
ZAR/AUD
11.62
(+0.40)
ZAR/JPY
0.16
(+0.47)
Gold
1807.86
(-0.06)
Silver
19.25
(-0.03)
Platinum
830.00
(+0.18)
Brent Crude
43.06
(+0.42)
Palladium
1963.00
(+0.31)
All Share
56374.05
(+1.52)
Top 40
52048.69
(+1.59)
Financial 15
10697.88
(+1.61)
Industrial 25
76413.30
(+1.19)
Resource 10
54358.32
(+2.14)
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes morningstar logo
Feel Good
FEEL GOOD | #HeroesWearMasks: NGO aims to distribute 18.5m masks to poorer...

12 Jul

FEEL GOOD | #HeroesWearMasks: NGO aims to distribute 18.5m masks to poorer communities
News24 wants your Feel Good stories!

11 Nov 2019

News24 wants your Feel Good stories!
WATCH | FEEL GOOD: Makokou the gorilla celebrates 35th birthday after major surgery

11 Jul

WATCH | FEEL GOOD: Makokou the gorilla celebrates 35th birthday after major surgery
WATCH | Grade 11 pupils who donated matric dance funds to the needy spark charity...

10 Jul

WATCH | Grade 11 pupils who donated matric dance funds to the needy spark charity outreach at school
More Feel Good news stories
Apple Store Google Play
© 2020 (1.0.20190.4) 24.com. All rights reserved. Terms and Conditions Contact Us
Iab Logo