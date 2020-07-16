Gauteng MPL Mapiti Matsena stabbed to death in his home

Intruders attacked and killed Gauteng MPL Mapiti Matsena in his home on Wednesday.

Matsena was the chairperson of the Portfolio Committee on Community Safety.

The Gauteng legislature's speaker, Ntombi Mekgwe, urged police to work with urgency to bring the perpetrators to book.

Gauteng MPL and ANC member Mapiti Matsena was attacked and stabbed to death in his home on Wednesday, according to the legislature.

Police confirmed on Thursday that Matsena was with his family at their house at Holy Hock Street in Doornpoort when he was attacked and fatally stabbed in the chest on Wednesday evening.

According to IOL, Sinoville police arrived at the scene just before 23:00, and found him in his bedroom. He was declared dead at the scene.

Matsena was the chairperson of the Portfolio Committee on Community Safety and a member of the Portfolio Committee on Infrastructure Development and Property Management.

Speaker Ntombi Mekgwe said Matsena served both committees diligently and with great distinction.

"He always demonstrated commitment and dedication in his work as a public representative. Passionate about the safety of the residents of Gauteng, Matsena never missed an opportunity to express his convictions with law enforcement authorities regarding the safety of the people of Gauteng.

"He represented a rare breed of public representatives with a distinct ability to put political differences aside to achieve common objectives that served the best interests of citizens," Mekgwe said.

Mekgwe added that Matsena understood his role and ensured full accountability by the Gauteng Department of Community Safety and the provincial police on matters of community safety, particularly those involving women and children.

"His firm stance against gender-based violence (GBV) gained him popularity among his peers as he never missed an opportunity to campaign and advocate for the strengthening of the fight against GBV.

"His passing marks a great loss to the province. We appeal to law enforcement authorities to work with the greatest urgency to bring the murderers to book," said Mekgwe.

Mekgwe extended condolences to Matsena's family, the ANC and Gauteng.