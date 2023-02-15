Gauteng, Mpumalanga governments on high alert after weather warning for heavy rain

It's all hands on deck in Mpumalanga and Gauteng as both provinces expect heavy rain in the coming days.

The South African Weather Service issued a weather warning for several provinces, including the Eastern Cape, Northern Cape and KwaZulu-Natal.

On Monday, the Presidency declared a national state of disaster due to the floods.

Mpumalanga and Gauteng governments are on high alert for heavy rain after the South African Weather Service (SAWS) issued a weather warning.

SAWS earlier issued a weather warning for several provinces, including the Eastern Cape, Northern Cape and KwaZulu-Natal.

The cooperative governance and traditional affairs (Cogta) departments in Mpumalanga and Gauteng have coordinated joint responses with other departments to ensure an effective reaction to the destructive torrential rains.

READ | Wednesday's weather: Flooding to persist in some provinces, fire warnings for Northern Cape

Cogta spokesperson in Mpumalanga Lindiwe Msibi told News24 that the departments of human settlement and public works were monitoring the situation while some infrastructural damage was being repaired.

"Some roads are currently being repaired. Humanitarian relief and support are continuously being provided to the affected families. [An] evacuation process is under way, particularly for those families whose houses have collapsed and have been submerged under water," she said on Tuesday.

Gauteng's Cogta spokesperson Kgapa Mabusela said the department was expediting its disaster management efforts, which were launched following the heavy rains in December.

Mabusela said:

The department is fast-tracking the disaster response grant application through the National Disaster Management Committee (NDMC) and National Treasury. The mobilisation of financial resources will assist the municipalities and departments to effectively address the impact caused by the floods, particularly in areas of shortfall and priority needs.

The two provinces were among those identified in the declaration of a national state of disaster by the Presidency on Monday.

The Presidency said the declaration would ensure an effective, coordinated response to the floods that claimed several lives in Limpopo, the Northern Cape and Eastern Cape.