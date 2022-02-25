Gauteng municipality denies it has cashflow issues, says February salaries were paid 'this morning'

The DA claims Emfuleni is unable to pay its staff salaries for February.

The municipality denies the claims.

Emfuleni's bank accounts were attached by Rand Water over a long-standing debt.

The Emfuleni local municipality has denied claims that it has cashflow issues, which may see its staff unable to receive salaries for February.

The DA claimed the financially struggling municipality had issued notices to staff, councillors and labour unions, to warn that February salaries would be delayed.

The municipality said the delays were caused by Rand Water attaching the municipality's bank accounts following a debt dispute.

Emfuleni has a long-running debt dispute with Eskom and Rand Water. It owes a combined R5 billion to both these entities.

For years, the municipality has battled to keep up to date with its debt, leading to service providers turning to the courts to attach its bank accounts.

DA spokesperson Tebogo Thlokwe said the party was concerned that the bank attachment would further impact service delivery.

He said the municipality's inability to pay its staff could see a strike by workers.

Emfuleni responds

The municipality's spokesperson, Makhosonke Sangweni, told News24 it was untrue that staff had not been paid their salaries for February.

He said he, himself, had been paid on Friday morning.

He did not deny that the municipality's bank account was attached by Rand Water following a court application.

"It is not true. There was an attachment of the municipality's bank account by Rand Water, but this morning the salaries were paid," he said.

"I think it was detached late yesterday, which is why the salaries were paid today, in the morning," Sangweni said.

In a statement, issued on 11 February, Sangweni said Emfuleni had entered into an agreement with Rand Water in December 2020.

The municipality had honoured the agreement until August 2021, but then defaulted when Eskom attached its bank account.

Payments resumed in September 2021, Sangweni said.

Sangweni said that, in early December 2021, Rand Water attached their bank account and demanded payment of R500 million.



On Wednesday, 29 December 2021, a meeting to strengthen intergovernmental relations and to resolve the impasse between the municipality and Rand Water was held jointly with the South African Local Government Association.

"On 13 January 2022, R252 million was paid to Rand Water, and the account attachment was uplifted.

"On Thursday, 20 January 2022, Rand Water attached the ELM account and, upon enquiry, the municipality was informed that the attachment was a mistake. The attachment was lifted at a later stage.

"On 3 February 2022, Rand Water attached the ELM account yet gain," Sangweni said.

