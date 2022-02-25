1h ago

add bookmark

Gauteng municipality denies it has cashflow issues, says February salaries were paid 'this morning'

accreditation
Zintle Mahlati
0:00
play article
Subscribers can listen to this article
Emfuleni has had long-standing debt issues with Eskom.
Emfuleni has had long-standing debt issues with Eskom.
Getty
  • The DA claims Emfuleni is unable to pay its staff salaries for February.
  • The municipality denies the claims.  
  • Emfuleni's bank accounts were attached by Rand Water over a long-standing debt.

The Emfuleni local municipality has denied claims that it has cashflow issues, which may see its staff unable to receive salaries for February. 

The DA claimed the financially struggling municipality had issued notices to staff, councillors and labour unions, to warn that February salaries would be delayed. 

The municipality said the delays were caused by Rand Water attaching the municipality's bank accounts following a debt dispute. 

Emfuleni has a long-running debt dispute with Eskom and Rand Water. It owes a combined R5 billion to both these entities. 

READ | Emfuleni dysfunctional with little 'evidence of improvement'

For years, the municipality has battled to keep up to date with its debt, leading to service providers turning to the courts to attach its bank accounts. 

DA spokesperson Tebogo Thlokwe said the party was concerned that the bank attachment would further impact service delivery. 

He said the municipality's inability to pay its staff could see a strike by workers. 

Emfuleni responds

The municipality's spokesperson, Makhosonke Sangweni, told News24 it was untrue that staff had not been paid their salaries for February.

He said he, himself, had been paid on Friday morning.

He did not deny that the municipality's bank account was attached by Rand Water following a court application. 

"It is not true. There was an attachment of the municipality's bank account by Rand Water, but this morning the salaries were paid," he said.

"I think it was detached late yesterday, which is why the salaries were paid today, in the morning," Sangweni said. 

In a statement, issued on 11 February, Sangweni said Emfuleni had entered into an agreement with Rand Water in December 2020. 

The municipality had honoured the agreement until August 2021, but then defaulted when Eskom attached its bank account. 

Payments resumed in September 2021, Sangweni said. 

READ | Budget 2022 - what you need to know

Sangweni said that, in early December 2021, Rand Water attached their bank account and demanded payment of R500 million.

On Wednesday, 29 December 2021, a meeting to strengthen intergovernmental relations and to resolve the impasse between the municipality and Rand Water was held jointly with the South African Local Government Association.

"On 13 January 2022, R252 million was paid to Rand Water, and the account attachment was uplifted.

"On Thursday, 20 January 2022, Rand Water attached the ELM account and, upon enquiry, the municipality was informed that the attachment was a mistake. The attachment was lifted at a later stage.

"On 3 February 2022, Rand Water attached the ELM account yet gain," Sangweni said.  

Never miss a story. Choose from our range of newsletters to get the news you want delivered straight to your inbox.

We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For only R75 per month, you have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today.
Subscribe to News24
Read more on:
gautengjohannesburgpoliticslabour
Lottery
Here are the Daily Lotto numbers
Full list of lottery results
Lockdown For
DAYS
HRS
MINS
Voting Booth
Should Aiden Markram be dropped for the 2nd Test against New Zealand?
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
Yes! He's had his chance and now it's time for someone else.
59% - 1858 votes
No! Markram is one of our best batsmen and a return to form is around the corner.
41% - 1312 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Podcasts
LISTEN | The Inge Lotz Story - a miscarriage of justice

31 Dec 2021

LISTEN | The Inge Lotz Story - a miscarriage of justice
PODCAST | Elections, load shedding and Covid-19: Looking back at 2021

11 Dec 2021

PODCAST | Elections, load shedding and Covid-19: Looking back at 2021
Podcast series: click here to find them all

25 Jun 2021

Podcast series: click here to find them all
My Only Story | 'Back to normal'? How top schools are dealing with the fallout - a bonus episode

10 Dec 2021

My Only Story | 'Back to normal'? How top schools are dealing with the fallout - a bonus episode
PODCAST | The Story: The Omicron variant and what we know so far

04 Dec 2021

PODCAST | The Story: The Omicron variant and what we know so far
PODCAST | The Story: New era in South African politics dawns - leaving ANC to lick its wounds

27 Nov 2021

PODCAST | The Story: New era in South African politics dawns - leaving ANC to lick its wounds
Listen
Rand - Dollar
15.20
+1.0%
Rand - Pound
20.37
+0.8%
Rand - Euro
17.08
+0.6%
Rand - Aus dollar
10.99
+0.1%
Rand - Yen
0.13
+1.0%
Gold
1,886.51
-0.9%
Silver
23.97
-1.1%
Palladium
2,347.00
-3.0%
Platinum
1,062.00
+0.1%
Brent Crude
99.08
+2.3%
Top 40
67,719
+0.8%
All Share
74,206
+0.7%
Resource 10
79,348
-0.4%
Industrial 25
85,988
+1.4%
Financial 15
15,851
+1.9%
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes Iress logo
Feel Good
FEEL GOOD | Cape Town man aims to climb Table Mountain 365 times this year to...

23 Feb

FEEL GOOD | Cape Town man aims to climb Table Mountain 365 times this year to raise funds for safe haven
FEEL GOOD | Grandmother of purl: Cape Town woman crochets to put granddaughter...

16 Feb

FEEL GOOD | Grandmother of purl: Cape Town woman crochets to put granddaughter through nursing school
News24 wants your Feel Good stories!

11 Nov 2019

News24 wants your Feel Good stories!
FEEL GOOD | Cape Town man, friends to donate pink buoys worth R50 000 after his...

13 Feb

FEEL GOOD | Cape Town man, friends to donate pink buoys worth R50 000 after his near-drowning
More Feel Good news stories
Editorial feedback and complaints

Contact the public editor with feedback for our journalists, complaints, queries or suggestions about articles on News24.

LEARN MORE
© 2022 (2.0.22046.6) 24.com. All rights reserved.
Terms and Conditions Media24 Privacy Policy
Contact Us
Iab Logo