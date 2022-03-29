8m ago

add bookmark

Gauteng municipality owes Eskom R732m, urges residents to pay municipal bills

accreditation
Ntwaagae Seleka
0:00
play article
Subscribers can listen to this article
Rand West City mayor, Gladys Khoza.
Rand West City mayor, Gladys Khoza.
Ntwaagae Seleka
  • The Rand West City municipality pleaded with residents to pay for electricity.
  • The municipality owes Eskom R732 million.
  • It only pays Eskom about R32 million per month, which is R28 million less than what it should pay.

The Rand West City municipality has given non-compliant residents some leeway after Eskom warned about blackouts. 

The municipality owes Eskom R732 million, which has been accumulated over the past 12 years. The mayor, Gladys Khoza, said the municipality was failing to collect revenue in townships.

"We are supposed to pay Eskom R60 million per month. We only pay plus or minus R32 million per month," said Khoza.

"We can't pay our Eskom account as expected. We don't want to punish our residents. We want to work hand in hand with them. We acknowledge the impact of Covid-19 on our communities. They have the responsibility of paying their municipal bills. 

"Our collective responsibilities are to collect revenue. Our suburbs are paying for their electricity consumption, except for our townships."

READ | Eskom wants R6 000 from each house after cutting power from 1 800 Fine Town properties due to 'fraud'

Khoza said even some businesses didn't pay for electricity.

"Whenever we switch those businesses off, they illegally reconnect power. We will involve the police and red ants when disconnecting power from companies. We call on businesspeople to settle their debts.

"We plead with our communities to pay their debts. We call on all those who have tampered with their meters to come and declare their illegal activities. We know who they are. We want to exhaust all avenues before we start penalising people.

"New residential developments, like Dan Tloome and Afri-Village, have a zero non-payment. They are not paying at all. They don't want to assist the municipality by paying their bills."

Khoza said she didn't want to punish communities, but to work with them. 

"Where an account is not well-managed, the owner must come and make payment arrangements. Our indigent people must also come forward to be assisted. We are going to audit meters.

READ | Illegal connections: About 700 Soweto homes in the dark after Eskom disconnects its power

"We give them up to a month to come forward and make payment arrangements. We will implement credit control to avoid Eskom plunging us into darkness," Khoza said.

Rand Water

In addition, the municipality owed Rand Water R140 million. 

But the acting chief financial officer, Naledi Madonsela, said the debt was not growing. 

"We can pay it. We don't have a billing crisis. We charge estimate readings where we don't access our meters," said Madonsela.

She said some residents were preventing municipal workers from taking meter readings.

The Eskom Files | Find all related stories

Eskom's Gauteng spokesperson, Amanda Qithi, confirmed talks with the municipality.

"For now, we are not cutting their supply. That would be our last resort. We are engaging with them on how they can settle their current account. Khoza has shown us her strategies for paying their debt.

"She confirmed that some customers were not paying. We will only cut them off after exhausting all our avenues," Qithi said.

Never miss a story. Choose from our range of newsletters to get the news you want delivered straight to your inbox.
We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For only R75 per month, you have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today.
Subscribe to News24
Read more on:
rand watereskomgautengjohannesburgservice delivery
Lottery
Here are the Daily Lotto results
Full list of lottery results
Lockdown For
DAYS
HRS
MINS
Voting Booth
Would you take a male contraceptive pill if it was proven to be safe? 
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
Yes - it's about time!
72% - 507 votes
No - I'm still worried about the side effects
28% - 193 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Podcasts
PODCAST | The Story: Covid-19 rules relaxed, but state of disaster stays put for now

26 Mar

PODCAST | The Story: Covid-19 rules relaxed, but state of disaster stays put for now
PODCAST | BREAKING POINT: SA teens facing mental health crisis amid pandemic - signs to watch out...

21 Mar

PODCAST | BREAKING POINT: SA teens facing mental health crisis amid pandemic - signs to watch out for
Podcast series: click here to find them all

25 Jun 2021

Podcast series: click here to find them all
PODCAST | BREAKING POINT: Episode 2

21 Mar

PODCAST | BREAKING POINT: Episode 2
PODCAST | BREAKING POINT: Episode 1

21 Mar

PODCAST | BREAKING POINT: Episode 1
PODCAST | BREAKING POINT: Teens in mental health crisis amid pandemic

21 Mar

PODCAST | BREAKING POINT: Teens in mental health crisis amid pandemic
Listen
Rand - Dollar
14.54
+0.8%
Rand - Pound
19.11
+0.4%
Rand - Euro
16.17
-0.4%
Rand - Aus dollar
10.88
+0.9%
Rand - Yen
0.12
-0.0%
Gold
1,896.86
-1.4%
Silver
24.17
-2.8%
Palladium
2,112.50
-5.5%
Platinum
964.00
-2.3%
Brent Crude
112.48
-7.3%
Top 40
67,791
+0.5%
All Share
74,630
+0.6%
Resource 10
77,145
-3.6%
Industrial 25
82,659
+2.6%
Financial 15
17,913
+2.7%
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes Iress logo
Feel Good
One-month-old baby, teen boy and woman die in head-on-collision in Mpumalanga

1h ago

One-month-old baby, teen boy and woman die in head-on-collision in Mpumalanga
WATCH | Bringing Camps Bay to Khayelitsha: 3-storey Milk Restaurant first of its...

07 Mar

WATCH | Bringing Camps Bay to Khayelitsha: 3-storey Milk Restaurant first of its kind in township
News24 wants your Feel Good stories!

11 Nov 2019

News24 wants your Feel Good stories!
FEEL GOOD | Meet the Port of Durban's first woman commercial diver

07 Mar

FEEL GOOD | Meet the Port of Durban's first woman commercial diver
More Feel Good news stories
Editorial feedback and complaints

Contact the public editor with feedback for our journalists, complaints, queries or suggestions about articles on News24.

LEARN MORE
© 2022 (2.0.22084.1) 24.com. All rights reserved.
Terms and Conditions Media24 Privacy Policy
Contact us
Iab Logo