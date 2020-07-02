56m ago

add bookmark

Gauteng now has highest number of active Covid-19 cases in SA - Makhura

Canny Maphanga
Gauteng Premier David Makhura during a Covid-19 provincial presentation. -@GautengProvince, Twitter
Gauteng Premier David Makhura during a Covid-19 provincial presentation. -@GautengProvince, Twitter
  • Gauteng now has the highest number of just over 30 000 active cases.
  • Province is expected to reach 120 000 cases by the end of July and 300 000 by the end of August.
  • Premier David Makhura has dubbed this period the "Covid-19 storm".

The densely populated province of Gauteng now has the highest number of active Covid-19 cases in South Africa, at just over 30 000.

"The month of June has seen a sharp spike in the number of confirmed cases on a daily basis. Gauteng now has the largest number of active cases," Premier David Makhura said in a virtual presentation on Thursday.

This comes as Gauteng recorded 45 944 cases, with 12 957 recoveries and 244 deaths as of Thursday, 2 July.

The province is expected to experience a surge in Covid-19 cases with 120 000 by the end of July and 300 000 by the end of August, according to Health MEC Dr Bandile Masuku.

READ | Covid-19: 'It'll be overcrowded in hospitals' - Gauteng MEC predicts 300 000 cases by end of August

The Covid-19 storm

This has been dubbed the "Covid-19 storm" by Makhura who is of the view that it has already arrived in the province.

The surge is expected to surpass the Western Cape in numbers over the next few weeks, the national health ministry has previously said.

"Hospitalisation has also increased exponentially in the past 14 days. Although the mortality rate is still low but it is increasing. The Covid-19 storm has arrived," Makhura explained.

READ | 'Gauteng health facilities have reached maximum bed capacity' - department

News24 further reported that the maximum bed capacity in the province had been reached.

Gauteng health department spokesperson, Philani Mhlungu told News24 in an earlier report on Thursday that this was based on the number of maternity cases, neonatal ICU cases, mental health (substance abuse) cases, trauma cases (alcohol) and Covid-19 cases.

In addition, Makhura further noted that health services and workers are beginning to feel the impact of Covid-19 as the load increases and the pandemic is gaining momentum ahead of the projected peak in September.

"Through behavioural change we can mitigate and minimise the impact of the pandemic," he said.

READ HERE | Lockdown: Public concern about rise in violence following lifting of booze ban, survey finds

The premier stated that while residents of Gauteng are participating in important protests and marches during the pandemic, these activities do contribute to the spread of the virus.

"There are several funerals and marches where social distancing and wearing of masks are not observed.

"Citizens and communities are showing signs of fatigue at the time we need their cooperation and active observance of the hygiene and social distancing measures," he explained.

Makhura has further cautioned residents of Gauteng that "July will be a difficult month".

"Over the next four weeks, ward-based Covid-19 response teams will be active in localities to help get the message out to communities about the need to observe health and hygiene measures, social distancing and wearing of masks," he concluded.

Stay healthy and entertained during the national lockdown. Sign up for our Lockdown Living newsletter. Sign up and manage your newsletters in the new News24 app by clicking on the Profile tab

Related Links
Covid-19: 'Why did he not eat for 48 hours?' - father wants answers after son dies in hospital
DA wants Gauteng education dept to shut down schools in Diepsloot
High Court dismisses Maimane's bid to halt reopening of schools
Read more on:
david makhuragautengcoronavirus
Lottery
Here are your Lotto and Lotto Plus results
Full list of lottery results
Lockdown For
DAYS
HRS
MINS
Voting Booth
South Africa has over 150 000 Covid-19 cases. Do you know someone who has been infected?
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
Yes I do
26% - 2285 votes
Yes, more than one person
24% - 2100 votes
No I don't
50% - 4308 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Podcasts
PODCAST | THE STORY: Delays remain the name of the game for Zuma’s corruption case

27 Jun

PODCAST | THE STORY: Delays remain the name of the game for Zuma’s corruption case
PODCAST | THE STORY: Is Ramaphosa's Cabinet taking violence against women and children seriously?

20 Jun

PODCAST | THE STORY: Is Ramaphosa's Cabinet taking violence against women and children seriously?
PODCAST | THE STORY: EFF back in public politics as new report gives insight into VBS loot

12 Jun

PODCAST | THE STORY: EFF back in public politics as new report gives insight into VBS loot
PODCAST | Covid-19 Chronicles: Hairdressers head back to court to demand reopening

11 Jun

PODCAST | Covid-19 Chronicles: Hairdressers head back to court to demand reopening
PODCAST | THE STORY: School bells ring late in several schools across the country

06 Jun

PODCAST | THE STORY: School bells ring late in several schools across the country
PODCAST | ...ONE MORE THING: Jessie Duarte on racism, police brutality and Nkosazana Dlamini-Zuma

05 Jun

PODCAST | ...ONE MORE THING: Jessie Duarte on racism, police brutality and Nkosazana Dlamini-Zuma
View all Podcasts
ZAR/USD
16.96
(+0.43)
ZAR/GBP
21.15
(+0.46)
ZAR/EUR
19.06
(+0.61)
ZAR/AUD
11.74
(+0.31)
ZAR/JPY
0.16
(+0.63)
Gold
1777.66
(+0.57)
Silver
17.99
(+0.09)
Platinum
810.85
(-0.92)
Brent Crude
42.09
(+1.84)
Palladium
1905.20
(+0.44)
All Share
54617.19
(+1.54)
Top 40
50309.77
(+1.49)
Financial 15
10214.89
(+2.12)
Industrial 25
76156.33
(+1.23)
Resource 10
50768.18
(+1.58)
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes morningstar logo
Feel Good
FEEL GOOD | 60 bakers, 1 mission - feeding grateful doctors, nurses on exhausting...

11h ago

FEEL GOOD | 60 bakers, 1 mission - feeding grateful doctors, nurses on exhausting Covid shifts
News24 wants your Feel Good stories!

11 Nov 2019

News24 wants your Feel Good stories!
FEEL GOOD | How plans for a glamorous matric dance changed to feeding hungry mouths

01 Jul

FEEL GOOD | How plans for a glamorous matric dance changed to feeding hungry mouths
WATCH | Lockdown: Cape Town domestic worker feeds hungry children in her community

30 Jun

WATCH | Lockdown: Cape Town domestic worker feeds hungry children in her community
More Feel Good news stories
Apple Store Google Play
© 2020 (1.0.20182.2) 24.com. All rights reserved. Terms and Conditions Contact Us
Iab Logo