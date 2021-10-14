34m ago

Gauteng paramedics, patient emerge unscathed after rock hurled through window of ambulance

Cebelihle Mthethwa
The ER24 ambulanced that was attacked in Krugersdorp.
  • A large rock was thrown through the window of an ambulance transporting a patient.
  • The paramedics and the patient escaped unharmed.
  • According to an eyewitness, the rock was thrown by two young men.

Two ER24 paramedics and a patient had a very lucky escape after a large rock was thrown through the window of an ambulance on Thursday.

The two paramedics were transporting a patient on the N14 in Krugersdorp, when they were attacked.

"Quinton and Zelda were busy transporting a patient to a nearby hospital after he had been involved in a vehicle rollover earlier," ER24 said in a statement.

The group added that Quinton had been driving the ambulance when he heard a loud smash from behind. 

The rock that was thrown at the ambulance.

"They managed to evade the hostile environment and found a safe place to stop, and assessed the situation. Fortunately, the medics did not sustain any injuries."

A second ambulance was called to the scene to transport the patient to a nearby hospital. 

"At the scene of the crime, medics found the large rock in the left-hand lane."

A witness to the incident said two young men had thrown the rock at the ambulance.

ER24 condemned all attacks against emergency workers and asked the community to report any such incidents.

