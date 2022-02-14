59m ago

Gauteng pastor charged with assaulting ex-lover and threatening to kill her kids

Iavan Pijoos
Activists singing outside court where Pastor Oscar Ngobeni appeared for allegedly assaulting his ex-girlfriend Palesa Mothokwa.
Iavan Pijoos
  • Disgraced pastor Oscar Ngobeni allegedly brutally assaulted 34-year-old Palesa Mothokwa on 7 December 2021 at an internet café in Witpoortjie where she worked. 
  • The ordeal took place in full view of Mothokwa’s colleagues and was caught on the company’s surveillance cameras.
  • Ngobeni has been out on bail since his first court appearance in December.

A Gauteng pastor has been charged with assault with intent to cause grievous bodily harm for allegedly "brutally assaulting" his ex-lover and threatening to kill her children. 

Oscar Ngobeni, a pastor at Kingdom of Sons Ministries in Selby, Johannesburg, allegedly assaulted 34-year-old Palesa Mothokwa on 7 December 2021 at an internet café in Witpoortjie where she worked. 

Provincial GBV Brigades Project manager Matsobane Ledwaba told News24 that Mothokwa had ended the relationship with Ngobeni, but that he "he didn't want to budge". 

"The culprit went to attack her at work and later went to her house in Dobsonville to go attack her kids. 

"The ordeal took place in full view of Palesa’s colleagues and was caught on the company’s surveillance cameras.

"Luckily, she managed to let her sister know what had happened to her, and he was threatening to kill the kids. The sister hid the kids away from the man," Ledwaba said. 

Palesa Mothokwa was allegedly brutally assaulted by her ex-boyfriend, Pastor Oscar Ngobeni, in front of colleagues after she ended their relationship.

During Ngobeni's court appearance in the Roodepoort Magistrate's Court on Monday, the prosecutor told the court that they had been informed before proceedings that the accused's lawyer would no longer be representing him. 

However, Ngobeni told the court that there had been a miscommunication between him and his lawyer. 

"Afterwards, I did touch base with him and we agreed for postponement," he said.

Ngobeni requested that the matter be postponed to March as his lawyer was not available for the rest of February. 

During his appearance, scores of activists sang songs and held placards outside the court. The group carried placards with the battered face of Mothokwa and the word "Enough" on it. 

Other placards read: "Enough is enough, no bail for GBV."

The matter was postponed to Friday for Mothokwa’s lawyer to be present. 

Ngobeni has been out on bail since his first court appearance in December. He was instructed not to make any contact with Mothokwa while out on bail.

Mothokwa gave permission for her name and picture to be used.

