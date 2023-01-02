1h ago

Gauteng police arrest man accused of stabbing police officer to death on New Year's Day

accreditation
Marvin Charles
A police officer was killed on New Year's Eve.
Ihsaan Haffejee/Anadolu Agency via Getty Images
  • Gauteng police have arrested a man accused of stabbing an on-duty police officer on New Year's Day. 
  • The 56-year-old warrant officer was killed while conducting a stop and search operation in Rosettenville, Johannesburg.
  • National Commissioner Fannie Masemola said SAPS management was concerned about the ongoing attacks on (and killing of) police officers. 

Gauteng police have arrested a man accused of stabbing an on-duty police officer to death on New Year's Day. 

Warrant Officer Ntshidi Marutla, 52, was disarmed of his service pistol and fatally stabbed during a stop-and-search operation in Rosettenville on 1 January.

Another officer suffered a stab wound and was taken to a nearby medical facility for medical care.

Within hours of the crime, a suspect was linked to the murder scene and subsequently arrested by members of the Johannesburg Central police station.

The suspect was found in possession of the murder weapon and with the officer's service pistol.

At the time of his death, Warrant Officer Marutla had 30 years of service, having joined the force in 1992. He was attached to the Moffat View police station.

In another incident, Gauteng police launched a hunt for a group of four men who fatally shot an off-duty police officer at his home on 29 December 2022.

Warrant Officer Anton Seeber, a detective attached to the Linden police station, was asleep when unknown gunmen entered his home demanding his service pistol. He was shot, killed, and robbed of his service pistol and personal belongings.

Police are requesting the cooperation of communities in the area to come forward with information to assist police in apprehending those responsible for the murder.

National commissioner Fannie Masemola said SAPS management was concerned about ongoing attacks on (and the killing of) police officers.

"We are consistently implementing our Police Safety Strategy and Plan to ensure the safety of members on and off duty.

"Communities need to also come on board and play an active role in handing over or sharing information on known criminals in their communities. Our condolences go to the families, friends and colleagues of our members, and a speedy recovery to the injured member", he said. 


