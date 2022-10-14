11m ago

Gauteng police arrest man in connection with abduction of 4-year-old Bokgabo Poo

Iavan Pijoos
Four-year-old Bokgabo Poo.
  • Gauteng police have arrested a man during their investigation into the abduction of 4-year-old Bokgabo Poo.
  • The clothing the man wore the day the little girl went missing was allegedly found in a dustbin close to his family home.
  • The child went missing from Wattville, Benoni, on Monday.

Gauteng police have arrested a man in connection with the abduction of Bokgabo Poo, who went missing in Wattville, Benoni earlier this week.

Police spokesperson, Lieutenant Colonel Mavela Masondo, said the man was arrested in Boksburg North on Friday morning.

"It is reported that a member of the community saw the suspect in Boksburg North and called the police, who responded swiftly and arrested the suspect. The police would like to thank the community who have been working with the police in the search for the suspect," Masondo added.

He said police were questioning the man about the child's whereabouts.

CCTV footage captured at a nearby shop on Monday shows the four-year-old approaching a shop and a man in the distance. The family believes the man was the one who abducted her.

During a search operation for the man earlier this week, deputy chairperson of the Sector 4 Community Policing Forum in Brakpan, Jessy Naicker, told News24 that they received information that led them to a house in Dalpark Extension 9.

On their arrival, the family was scared to come out of the house, Naicker said.

"I eventually identified myself; the family knew me, and they came outside. The mom and daughter came out first, and they were very shaken.

"They knew why we came to the house. It was due to a video that went viral about the suspect."

He added that a woman told them the man police were looking for was her brother, but the family said they did not know his whereabouts.

"We started asking of places of interest where he would be. We were then led to a house in Tamboville, which we were told was the girlfriend's place.

Naicker said:

We put a team together with armed forces and went to the house. The girl confirmed that she was aware of the incident that happened, but she claimed that it was not her boyfriend.

Naicker also claimed that the man's mother jumped over a fence and fled from her home in Dalpark.

"We found her hidden under some rubbish and she had cut herself quite bad. We called for medical assistance. She was just crying and scared that someone was going to kill her. We told her that if she did nothing wrong and had nothing to hide, there was no reason to hide."

According to Naicker, CPF members found a sock and a pair of jeans, which the man wore on Monday, in a dustbin close to the house.

The evidence was taken to the Actonville police station for forensic analysis.

The family fled from the area for safety reasons, Naicker said.

