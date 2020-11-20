26m ago

Gauteng police mobilise 'maximum resources' after nine trucks torched in Heidelberg

Kaveel Singh
Gauteng police said they were mobilising as many resources as possible after nine trucks with trailers were torched in Heidelberg. (FleetWatch Magazine, @FleetWatchCC, Twitter)
  • Gauteng police said they were deploying resources after trucks were torched in Heidelberg on Thursday evening.
  • Nine trucks were torched on main roads, according to police.
  • Petrol bombs were thrown at trucks, but no truck drivers were reported to have sustained injuries.

Gauteng police said they were mobilising as many resources as possible after nine trucks with trailers were torched in Heidelberg on Thursday evening, police spokesperson Captain Mavela Masondo said on Friday.

Masondo said acting provincial police commissioner Major General Patricia Rampota strongly condemned the incidents.

"The general has subsequently ordered the urgent mobilisation of maximum resources towards finding the suspects responsible for this criminal act and bringing them to book," Masondo said.

ALSO READ | Three buses, truck torched in Cape Town protest, leaving matric exam writers stranded

He said preliminary investigations revealed that a white Toyota Quantum and a black VW vehicle, both with unknown registration numbers, blocked main roads on Thursday at around 20:30.

"Thereafter a number of trucks caught fire after petrol bombs were allegedly thrown at them. Seven trucks were torched on the N3 between Heidelberg and Vosloorus while two trucks were set alight on the R103. The motive for the torching cannot be confirmed at this stage."

Masondo said police were investigating cases of malicious damage to property.

"[We are] appealing to anyone who might have information that can lead to the apprehension of the suspects to please call the nearest police station or the Crime Stop number on 08600 10111."

Related Links
captain mavela masondojohannesburggautengcrime
2h ago

13 Nov

06 Nov

30 Oct

23 Oct

15 Oct

18 Nov

11 Nov 2019

13 Nov 2020

30 Oct

