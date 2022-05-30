26m ago

Gauteng police offer R100 000 reward for info on 'very dangerous' man connected to multiple murders

accreditation
Iavan Pijoos
Mbuso Ndabazovela Biyela is wanted in connection with multiple murders which occurred between 2017 and 2022.
Mbuso Ndabazovela Biyela is wanted in connection with multiple murders which occurred between 2017 and 2022.
PHOTO: Supplied/SAPS

Gauteng police have offered a R100 000 reward for information that will help them in their search for a "dangerous" man in connection with multiple murders.

Mbuso Ndabazovela Biyela is wanted for murders that occurred between 2017 and 2022 in Jabulani, Gauteng and Nquthu in KwaZulu-Natal, according to police spokesperson Colonel Dimakatso Sello.

READ | North West family offers R90K reward for info after man is shot dead in front of wife, baby

"The suspect is tall, light in complexion and deemed armed and very dangerous," Sello added.

Anyone who has further information can contact Major General Mbuso Khumalo on 082 555 8642 and Colonel Friccah Masilela on 082 822 7270, call Crime Stop on 08600 10111, or use the My SAPS app.


