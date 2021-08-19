1h ago

add bookmark

Gauteng PPE scandal: David Makhura 'displayed recklessness' in awarding contract, tribunal hears

accreditation
Jeanette Chabalala
0:00
play article
Subscribers can listen to this article
Gauteng Premier David Makhura.
Gauteng Premier David Makhura.
Sharon Seretlo/Gallo Images
  • Kabelo Mantsu Lehloenya is accused of signing off irregular personal protective equipment contracts.
  • Lehloenya wants Gauteng Premier David Makhura and other public officials to contribute to any amount she's found liable for. 
  • The matter was before the Special Tribunal on Thursday. 

The lawyer representing Gauteng Premier David Makhura and the provincial government - in the third party notice challenging the Special Investigating Unit's (SIU) civil recovery proceedings - says the premier cannot be held personally liable in the personal protective equipment (PPE) saga.   

Former Gauteng health department chief financial officer Kabelo Lehloenya, who brought the third party notice, wants Makhura and other public officials to be joined in the civil recovery proceedings before the Special Tribunal.

READ | Covid-19 vaccine distribution: Why J&J is accused of using colonial tactics

Should she be found to be liable, she also wants the premier and the officials to contribute to any amount she is found liable for when she approved PPE contracts.

The officials cited include the Gauteng health department's chief operating officer, Arnold Malotana; its chief director, Thandiwe Lorraine Pino; and head of department, Mkhululi Lukhele; as well as PPE supplier Ledla Structural Development.

Lehloenya is seeking an order to join these parties to the proceedings as joint wrongdoers.

On Thursday, advocate Ngwako Maenetje, for Makhura said there was no legal basis on which the premier or the provincial government should contribute.

He also said Makhura could not be held personally liable.

READ | Unvaccinated Curro teachers may face retrenchment

Maenetja also said if the SIU succeeded in the trial, then Lehloenya would lose her state protection.

"She has no claim against the government once the SIU succeeds, because she forfeits state protection," Maenetje said.

Advocate Daniel Berger, for Lukhele argued that the SIU's claim against Lehloenya and Lukhele was based on contract.

Claim

"The plaintiff (SIU) seeks the payment of contractual damages from first (Lehloenya) and second defendants (Lukhelo). There is no claim in delict."

He said Lehloenya made allegations that Lukhele approved of payments to Ledla "when he was aware or ought to have been aware the payments were irregular or unlawful".

She also said Lukhele "acted negligently and unlawful" and that he was under the duty to "stop the payments to Ledla".

READ | Two arrested for R14 million PPE corruption at the NHLS

Berger added that there was no contractual provision that Lehloenya relied upon for the relief that she seeks against Lukhele. 

"So there is no basis for her claim for a contribution..."

Meanwhile, advocate Sunday Ogunronbi, for Lehloenya told the tribunal that the premier had a case to answer to and should be held liable in his personal capacity.

He argued that Makhura "displayed recklessness" in the awarding of the contract, and contributed to the "chaos that happened in the province".  

He added that the circular calling for the centralised system of PPE was way above his client.  

ALSO READ | SIU welcomes prosecution of axed Eastern Cape health MEC's former messenger for R23m PPE corruption

News24 previously reported that Lehloenya was accused of signing off irregular PPE contracts to the tune of R2 billion.

She had denied that she breached her contract of employment and said there was nothing irregular in the awarding of the contracts to Ledla.

"She wants the premier, the provincial government and these public officials to contribute to any amount she is found liable for to the extent of their role and recklessness in the awarding of the PPE contracts to Ledla," tribunal spokesperson Selby Makgotho said this week.

Makgotho said the Special Investigating Unit (SIU) had instituted civil recovery proceedings before the tribunal against Lehloenya and Lukhele for breach of their employment contracts in awarding the PPE contracts to Ledla for the supply of surgical masks in response to the outbreak of the Covid-19 pandemic.

Judgment has been reserved.

Editor's note: This story has been updated to reflect only one PPE supplier, after a correction by the Special Tribunal.

We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For only R75 per month, you have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today.
Subscribe to News24
Read more on:
david makhuragautengjohannesburgcoronaviruscorruption
Lottery
2 scoop the Daily Lotto jackpot!
Full list of lottery results
Lockdown For
DAYS
HRS
MINS
Voting Booth
Rassie Erasmus will likely receive punishment from World Rugby should be for posting a video criticising the standard of refereeing during the British Lions series. What should that punishment be?
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
Nothing! Rassie did not do anything wrong
63% - 5530 votes
A small fine and a slap on the wrists will do
20% - 1806 votes
A suspension or stadium ban for a few games
11% - 971 votes
This was serious and the Boks should be stripped of their series win!
6% - 533 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Podcasts
PODCAST | The Story: Vaccine hesitancy may prolong Covid-19 pandemic

14 Aug

PODCAST | The Story: Vaccine hesitancy may prolong Covid-19 pandemic
PODCAST | The Story: Is Ramaphosa reshuffling deck chairs on the Titanic?

07 Aug

PODCAST | The Story: Is Ramaphosa reshuffling deck chairs on the Titanic?
Podcast series: click here to find them all

25 Jun

Podcast series: click here to find them all
PODCAST | The Story: Surviving Covid-19 and unrest: - will our economy ever recover?

31 Jul

PODCAST | The Story: Surviving Covid-19 and unrest: - will our economy ever recover?
PODCAST | The Story: Why did SA's security agencies fail to avert the looting chaos?

24 Jul

PODCAST | The Story: Why did SA's security agencies fail to avert the looting chaos?
PODCAST | The Story: Scenes of anarchy grip KZN and Gauteng as shops are looted and burnt down

17 Jul

PODCAST | The Story: Scenes of anarchy grip KZN and Gauteng as shops are looted and burnt down
view
Rand - Dollar
15.24
-2.1%
Rand - Pound
20.79
-0.9%
Rand - Euro
17.79
-1.5%
Rand - Aus dollar
10.90
-0.6%
Rand - Yen
0.14
-1.7%
Gold
1,779.92
-0.4%
Silver
23.20
-1.3%
Palladium
2,313.50
-4.5%
Platinum
975.51
-2.4%
Brent Crude
68.23
-1.2%
Top 40
59,855
-2.9%
All Share
66,114
-2.6%
Resource 10
65,152
-2.9%
Industrial 25
82,706
-3.2%
Financial 15
13,886
-1.4%
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes Iress logo
Feel Good
FEEL GOOD | Restaurant staff sing and chant after customer leaves an R85k tip

14 Aug

FEEL GOOD | Restaurant staff sing and chant after customer leaves an R85k tip
FEEL GOOD | Miracle dog overcomes deadly canine parvovirus

11 Aug

FEEL GOOD | Miracle dog overcomes deadly canine parvovirus
FEEL GOOD | Cape Town customer leaves restaurant staff members a R20K tip

10 Aug

FEEL GOOD | Cape Town customer leaves restaurant staff members a R20K tip
News24 wants your Feel Good stories!

11 Nov 2019

News24 wants your Feel Good stories!
More Feel Good news stories
Editorial feedback and complaints

Contact the public editor with feedback for our journalists, complaints, queries or suggestions about articles on News24.

LEARN MORE
Tokyo Olympics
Tokyo Olympics | Medals table

23 Jul

Tokyo Olympics | Medals table
Tokyo Olympics | Schedule

29 Jul

Tokyo Olympics | Schedule
Tokyo Olympics | Results

30 Jul

Tokyo Olympics | Results
First coronavirus case reported in Paralympic Village

11h ago

First coronavirus case reported in Paralympic Village
Organisers bar spectators from Tokyo Paralympics over coronavirus

16 Aug

Organisers bar spectators from Tokyo Paralympics over coronavirus
Team SA name squad for Tokyo 2020 Paralympics

14 Aug

Team SA name squad for Tokyo 2020 Paralympics
Olympic 100m champion Jacobs wants to recharge for 2022

13 Aug

Olympic 100m champion Jacobs wants to recharge for 2022
Sascoc blames miscommunication for 'no funds' to reward Olympic medalists shock

13 Aug

Sascoc blames miscommunication for 'no funds' to reward Olympic medalists shock
British Olympic silver medallist Ujah suspended for alleged doping

12 Aug

British Olympic silver medallist Ujah suspended for alleged doping
DEEP DIVE | Why funding remains a stumbling block for SA's lofty Olympic dreams

12 Aug

DEEP DIVE | Why funding remains a stumbling block for SA's lofty Olympic dreams
RECAP | What went right and wrong for Team SA in Tokyo?

11 Aug

RECAP | What went right and wrong for Team SA in Tokyo?
LIVE
LIVE | Tokyo Olympics declared closed, flame extinguished and baton handed over to...

08 Aug

LIVE | Tokyo Olympics declared closed, flame extinguished and baton handed over to Paris for 2024 games
Sports minister confirms Schoenmaker, Buitendag Olympic medal bonuses

10 Aug

Sports minister confirms Schoenmaker, Buitendag Olympic medal bonuses
SA's Olympic and Paralympic medallists will receive incentives, Sascoc insists

10 Aug

SA's Olympic and Paralympic medallists will receive incentives, Sascoc insists
Curtain comes down on SA's Tokyo Olympic campaign and worst medal haul since 2008

08 Aug

Curtain comes down on SA's Tokyo Olympic campaign and worst medal haul since 2008
Brazil beat Spain after extra time to win Olympic football gold

07 Aug

Brazil beat Spain after extra time to win Olympic football gold
SA 4x400m relay team rue 7th-placed finish in heats: 'We really needed Wayde in...

06 Aug

SA 4x400m relay team rue 7th-placed finish in heats: 'We really needed Wayde in our team'
Shot put star Kyle Blignaut after Olympics debut: 'I'm happy to be placed 6th in...

05 Aug

Shot put star Kyle Blignaut after Olympics debut: 'I'm happy to be placed 6th in the world'
Embarrassing! US woe as Olympic relay jinx strikes again

05 Aug

Embarrassing! US woe as Olympic relay jinx strikes again
SA's 4x100m relay team drop baton in heats: 'There was a lot of confusion'

05 Aug

SA's 4x100m relay team drop baton in heats: 'There was a lot of confusion'
Read more
Apple Store Google Play
© 2021 (1.1.21225.5) 24.com. All rights reserved.
Terms and Conditions Media24 Privacy Policy
Contact Us
Iab Logo