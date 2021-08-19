Gauteng PPE scandal: David Makhura 'displayed recklessness' in awarding contract, tribunal hears

Kabelo Mantsu Lehloenya is accused of signing off irregular personal protective equipment contracts.

Lehloenya wants Gauteng Premier David Makhura and other public officials to contribute to any amount she's found liable for.

The matter was before the Special Tribunal on Thursday.

The lawyer representing Gauteng Premier David Makhura and the provincial government - in the third party notice challenging the Special Investigating Unit's (SIU) civil recovery proceedings - says the premier cannot be held personally liable in the personal protective equipment (PPE) saga.



Former Gauteng health department chief financial officer Kabelo Lehloenya, who brought the third party notice, wants Makhura and other public officials to be joined in the civil recovery proceedings before the Special Tribunal.

Should she be found to be liable, she also wants the premier and the officials to contribute to any amount she is found liable for when she approved PPE contracts.

The officials cited include the Gauteng health department's chief operating officer, Arnold Malotana; its chief director, Thandiwe Lorraine Pino; and head of department, Mkhululi Lukhele; as well as PPE supplier Ledla Structural Development.

Lehloenya is seeking an order to join these parties to the proceedings as joint wrongdoers.

On Thursday, advocate Ngwako Maenetje, for Makhura said there was no legal basis on which the premier or the provincial government should contribute.



He also said Makhura could not be held personally liable.

Maenetja also said if the SIU succeeded in the trial, then Lehloenya would lose her state protection.

"She has no claim against the government once the SIU succeeds, because she forfeits state protection," Maenetje said.

Advocate Daniel Berger, for Lukhele argued that the SIU's claim against Lehloenya and Lukhele was based on contract.

Claim

"The plaintiff (SIU) seeks the payment of contractual damages from first (Lehloenya) and second defendants (Lukhelo). There is no claim in delict."

He said Lehloenya made allegations that Lukhele approved of payments to Ledla "when he was aware or ought to have been aware the payments were irregular or unlawful".

She also said Lukhele "acted negligently and unlawful" and that he was under the duty to "stop the payments to Ledla".

Berger added that there was no contractual provision that Lehloenya relied upon for the relief that she seeks against Lukhele.

"So there is no basis for her claim for a contribution..."

Adv Ogunronbi argues that the third party notice is necessitated by the joint wrongdoing and liability involving the Premier, the Gauteng Provincial Government and Lukhele in the procurement of the PPEs worth millions of rands. — Special Tribunal South Africa (@TribunalSpecial) August 19, 2021

Meanwhile, advocate Sunday Ogunronbi, for Lehloenya told the tribunal that the premier had a case to answer to and should be held liable in his personal capacity.

He argued that Makhura "displayed recklessness" in the awarding of the contract, and contributed to the "chaos that happened in the province".

He added that the circular calling for the centralised system of PPE was way above his client.

News24 previously reported that Lehloenya was accused of signing off irregular PPE contracts to the tune of R2 billion.

She had denied that she breached her contract of employment and said there was nothing irregular in the awarding of the contracts to Ledla.

The claim against the Premier in his personal capacity is based on the fact that the centralized system in procurement which created the risk of harm and had material effects on the conditions of employment, Adv Ogunronbi argues. — Special Tribunal South Africa (@TribunalSpecial) August 19, 2021

"She wants the premier, the provincial government and these public officials to contribute to any amount she is found liable for to the extent of their role and recklessness in the awarding of the PPE contracts to Ledla," tribunal spokesperson Selby Makgotho said this week.

Makgotho said the Special Investigating Unit (SIU) had instituted civil recovery proceedings before the tribunal against Lehloenya and Lukhele for breach of their employment contracts in awarding the PPE contracts to Ledla for the supply of surgical masks in response to the outbreak of the Covid-19 pandemic.

Judgment has been reserved.

Editor's note: This story has been updated to reflect only one PPE supplier, after a correction by the Special Tribunal.