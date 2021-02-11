Gauteng Premier David Makhura to appear before ANC provincial integrity commission

Gauteng Premier David Makhura is expected to appear before the ANC's provincial integrity commission for allegedly failing to exercise oversight amid corruption related to PPE procurement.

The ANC's provincial executive committee met on Wednesday and the decision was taken.

Makhura previously said he will step aside if the ANC instructs him to do so.

The ANC in Gauteng has instructed Gauteng Premier David Makhura to appear before the provincial integrity commission in an effort to ascertain whether he failed to exercise oversight amid ballooning corruption involving his office.

On Wednesday, the provincial executive committee (PEC) met and fingers were pointed at Makhura for not taking accountability amid scandals involving his administration.

Insiders close to the discussions told News24 that Makhura was told to appear before the body of elders before the party determined his fate.

The controversy stems from claims by former Gauteng health department CFO Kabelo Lehloenya, who said in an affidavit to the Special Investigating Unit tribunal that she received instructions from the office of the premier and the office of the health MEC on who to award contracts to.

READ | PPE scandal: Gauteng Premier David Makhura offers to step down…if ANC ask him

Last year, Makhura was forced to fire then-health MEC Bandile Masuku for failing to exercise oversight after rampant corruption was flagged in relation to the procurement of personal protective equipment (PPE).

Now, it appears his detractors in the ANC want him to suffer the same fate.

"The facts are the same as Bandile. We will see what the integrity commission says, but they were clear about having a responsibility to know what is happening in your department and office," a source, who did not want to be named, said.

Makhura has previously labelled the accusations against him an effort to tarnish his name and a plot to push him out of Gauteng politics.

Two PEC insiders said there was a lobby to remove Makhura as premier. Gauteng MEC Lebogang Maile has been touted as a possible Makhura replacement.

It is unclear when Makhura will appear before the provincial integrity commission. ANC provincial secretary Jacob Khawe was unavailable for comment.