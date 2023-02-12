11m ago

add bookmark

Gauteng premier moots tighter gun control after AKA, Motsoane murders

accreditation
Tiro Selepe and Jenni Evans
0:00
play article
Subscribers can listen to this article
  • The murders of hip hop star Kiernan "AKA" Forbes and celebrity chef Tebello Motsoane have reignited the debate over illegal guns. 
  • Gauteng Premier Panyaza Lesufi said serious action is needed to strengthen gun laws. 
  • He was speaking after a visit to the Forbes family on Sunday. 

Gauteng Premier Panyaza Lesufi called for serious action over illegal guns following the merciless public murders of hip hop star Kiernan "AKA" Forbes and his close friend, celebrity chef Tebello "Tibz" Motsoane. 

"As a state, it's high time that we take a particular stance and attend to this matter," Lesufi said.

In a sombre interview outside the family's home in Johannesburg, Lesufi said strengthening gun laws was discussed at length at a recent lekgotla.

"Our lekgotla was very clear: we will approach the legislatures, but we need a debate and serious action. If you can't act, those who have illegal guns will finish those who are law abiding. And those who have illegal guns will play God and decide who lives, who dies."

This would apply across the board, from private security companies to armed illegal miners.

WATCH | Friends and family of the late Kiernan 'AKA' Forbes arrive at his Joburg home to pay their respects

Forbes and Motsoane were shot dead outside a restaurant on Florida Road in Durban on Friday night. 

The delegation of ANC officials who visited the star's family included ANC secretary-general Fikile Mbalula and ANC Gauteng provincial secretary TK Nciza. 

The Global Initiative Against Transnational Organised Crime noted in a report in 2021 that guns are currency in underworld circles and that many illegal weapons come from civilian gun owners whose firearms have been lost or are stolen from state institutions. 

In 2016, for example, police colonel Chris Prinsloo was sentenced to 18 years imprisonment for more than 20 charges of racketeering, corruption and money laundering relating to the sale of around 2 000 guns to gangsters in Cape Town. The guns were supposed to have been destroyed. 


We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For 14 free days, you can have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today. Thereafter you will be billed R75 per month. You can cancel anytime and if you cancel within 14 days you won't be billed. 
Subscribe to News24
Read more on:
kiernan aka forbestabelle tibz motsoanegautengjohannesburgcrime and courts
Lottery
Get the latest numbers.
Full list of lottery results
Voting Booth
What’s your view on using disaster regulations to deal with SA’s power crisis?
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
I don’t think it’s the right move
26% - 1023 votes
I’m wary of the abuse of power
64% - 2533 votes
It’s the only way out of this mess
10% - 388 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Podcasts
LISTEN | What should Ramaphosa say: News24's Adriaan Basson and Qaanitah Hunter discuss SONA 2023

09 Feb

LISTEN | What should Ramaphosa say: News24's Adriaan Basson and Qaanitah Hunter discuss SONA 2023
Podcast series: click here to find them all

25 Jun 2021

Podcast series: click here to find them all
LISTEN | 'We've failed as clinicians': This HIV doctor is changing how he treats overweight patients

02 Feb

LISTEN | 'We've failed as clinicians': This HIV doctor is changing how he treats overweight patients
PODCAST | Bingeing Without Borders (Episode 6): South Africa

16 Jan

PODCAST | Bingeing Without Borders (Episode 6): South Africa
PODCAST | Bingeing Without Borders (Episode 5): Nigeria

16 Jan

PODCAST | Bingeing Without Borders (Episode 5): Nigeria
True Crime Podcasts

16 Sep 2021

True Crime Podcasts
Listen
Rand - Dollar
17.91
-0.7%
Rand - Pound
21.61
-0.1%
Rand - Euro
19.17
-0.1%
Rand - Aus dollar
12.41
-0.2%
Rand - Yen
0.14
-0.1%
Platinum
944.53
0.0%
Palladium
1,542.51
0.0%
Gold
1,865.70
0.0%
Silver
22.02
0.0%
Brent Crude
86.39
+2.2%
Top 40
73,017
-1.4%
All Share
78,985
-1.3%
Resource 10
72,545
-2.3%
Industrial 25
103,603
-0.7%
Financial 15
16,096
-1.8%
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes Iress logo
Good News
JMPD officer helps woman give birth on side of the road on first day in...

02 Feb

JMPD officer helps woman give birth on side of the road on first day in higher-ranking post
Teachers adopt little boy who's had multiple amputations: 'It's been the most...

31 Jan

Teachers adopt little boy who's had multiple amputations: 'It's been the most incredible journey'
Public park in Brackenfell transformed into community vegetable garden

01 Feb

Public park in Brackenfell transformed into community vegetable garden
Good News: Shining a light on the bold, brave, glass-half-full people keeping SA...

23 Sep 2022

Good News: Shining a light on the bold, brave, glass-half-full people keeping SA going
More Good News stories
Editorial feedback and complaints

Contact the public editor with feedback for our journalists, complaints, queries or suggestions about articles on News24.

LEARN MORE
Partner Content
WATCH | The growth of e-commerce and how to embrace it in your business

10 Feb

WATCH | The growth of e-commerce and how to embrace it in your business
VAT registration guide: When and how to register for VAT

09 Feb

VAT registration guide: When and how to register for VAT
What does carbon tax mean for SA businesses?

07 Feb

What does carbon tax mean for SA businesses?
WATCH: The business value of joining hands in times of change and transformation

06 Feb

WATCH: The business value of joining hands in times of change and transformation
Find More
© 2023 (3.0.23016.8) 24.com. All rights reserved.
Terms and Conditions Media24 Privacy Policy Vulnerability Disclosure
Contact us
Iab Logo