1h ago

Share

Gauteng premier's office to probe origin of voice notes, images 'discrediting' job seeker programme

accreditation
Cebelihle Bhengu
0:00
play article
Subscribers can listen to this article
Gauteng Premier Panyaza Lesufi.
Gauteng Premier Panyaza Lesufi.
Foto: Gallo Images
  • Gauteng Premier Panyaza Lesufi says his office will investigate the origin of voice notes discrediting the province's job programme.
  • He adds the voice notes alleged CVs submitted for the Nasi Ispani programme were discarded without being processed.
  • Lesufi has assured youths, who sent their CVs online and in person, they will receive feedback in two weeks.

Gauteng Premier Panyaza Lesufi says his office will investigate the origin of voice notes and images discrediting the province's job programme.

Lesufi said scores of young people submitted their CVs online and in walk-in recruitment centres for the vacancies advertised through the Nasi Ispani programme.

He added the programme was a recruitment drive launched on Youth Day, aimed at connecting unemployed youths to jobs in the province.

Lesufi said the voice notes alleged the CVs of job-seeking youths were discarded without being processed for recruitment, adding the allegations discredited the programme.

He added his office would investigate the origin of the voice notes and images and act against those involved.

The premier assured applicants that relevant departments were processing their CVs, saying they would receive reference numbers in two weeks.

Lesufi said applicants who submitted CVs in person would have their information captured.

ALSO READ | A 'grossly dishonest' Gauteng municipal CFO won't get R2 million, and his job back, after all

"We wish to assure all applicants who submitted their applications physically that their information [contact details and jobs they applied for] was captured on the register they completed after submitting their applications.

"If their CVs cannot be found, we will contact them and ask them to resubmit before the closing date, 14 July 2023," he added.

We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For 14 free days, you can have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today. Thereafter you will be billed R75 per month. You can cancel anytime and if you cancel within 14 days you won't be billed. 
Subscribe to News24
Read more on:
panyaza lesufigautengjohannesburglocal governmentservice delivery
heading
description
username
Show Comments ()
Lottery
Get the latest numbers.
Full list of lottery results
Voting Booth
Will you cash out a portion of your pension when the two-pot retirement system takes effect?
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
Yes, I need the money
28% - 1176 votes
No, it feels a little reckless
58% - 2406 votes
Uhm, I withdrew my pension already
14% - 593 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Podcasts
LISTEN | Loftus darling Derick Hougaard is fighting for his life in hospital. What we know so far

8h ago

LISTEN | Loftus darling Derick Hougaard is fighting for his life in hospital. What we know so far
LISTEN | Driven up the Pole: Pieter du Toit on Presidency's R16m logistical flop, Warsaw airport...

8h ago

LISTEN | Driven up the Pole: Pieter du Toit on Presidency's R16m logistical flop, Warsaw airport standoff
LISTEN | Can the NHI Bill resolve SA's health crisis?

12h ago

LISTEN | Can the NHI Bill resolve SA's health crisis?
LISTEN | A probe, premature exit and hearsay – unpacking Tawana Kupe's University of Pretoria saga

16 Jun

LISTEN | A probe, premature exit and hearsay – unpacking Tawana Kupe's University of Pretoria saga
LISTEN | ANC's Grand Slam: Magashule aced out!

14 Jun

LISTEN | ANC's Grand Slam: Magashule aced out!
LISTEN | Unpacking Zuma's failed private prosecution bid against Downer, Maughan

13 Jun

LISTEN | Unpacking Zuma's failed private prosecution bid against Downer, Maughan
Listen
Rand - Dollar
18.38
-1.1%
Rand - Pound
23.44
-0.8%
Rand - Euro
20.06
-1.0%
Rand - Aus dollar
12.46
-0.0%
Rand - Yen
0.13
-1.5%
Platinum
962.47
-0.6%
Palladium
1,380.62
-1.2%
Gold
1,936.35
-0.7%
Silver
23.20
-3.2%
Brent Crude
76.09
-0.7%
Top 40
71,339
-1.6%
All Share
76,769
-1.6%
Resource 10
65,708
-3.2%
Industrial 25
103,613
-1.6%
Financial 15
16,233
+0.2%
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes Iress logo
Good News
Pietermaritzburg man will run 7th Comrades barefoot to raise R250 000 for homeless...

10 Jun

Pietermaritzburg man will run 7th Comrades barefoot to raise R250 000 for homeless shelter
WATCH | Dancing, singing SA firefighters a hot hit in Canada

09 Jun

WATCH | Dancing, singing SA firefighters a hot hit in Canada
WATCH | Free State game reserve welcomes three cheetah cubs

08 Jun

WATCH | Free State game reserve welcomes three cheetah cubs
FEEL GOOD | Four men in a tuk-tuk: The ultimate road trip to raise funds for...

04 Jun

FEEL GOOD | Four men in a tuk-tuk: The ultimate road trip to raise funds for wildlife rangers
More Good News stories
Editorial feedback and complaints

Contact the public editor with feedback for our journalists, complaints, queries or suggestions about articles on News24.

LEARN MORE
Partner Content
Speed, power, value: 7 reasons why the new MacBook range is the best out there

19 Jun

Speed, power, value: 7 reasons why the new MacBook range is the best out there
WATCH | Social selling and Gen Z: How eCommerce leads to business growth

15 Jun

WATCH | Social selling and Gen Z: How eCommerce leads to business growth
WATCH: Here's why this commercial architect uses his Mac to make magic

14 Jun

WATCH: Here's why this commercial architect uses his Mac to make magic
Which Mac is right for you?

15 Jun

Which Mac is right for you?
Find More
GooglePlayLink HuaweiGalleryLink AppleStoreLink
© 2023 (3.0.23165.19) 24.com. All rights reserved.
Terms and Conditions Media24 Privacy Policy Vulnerability Disclosure
Contact us Help with my subscription
Iab Logo