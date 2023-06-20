Gauteng premier's office to probe origin of voice notes, images 'discrediting' job seeker programme

Gauteng Premier Panyaza Lesufi says his office will investigate the origin of voice notes discrediting the province's job programme.

Gauteng Premier Panyaza Lesufi says his office will investigate the origin of voice notes and images discrediting the province's job programme.

Lesufi said scores of young people submitted their CVs online and in walk-in recruitment centres for the vacancies advertised through the Nasi Ispani programme.

He added the programme was a recruitment drive launched on Youth Day, aimed at connecting unemployed youths to jobs in the province.

Lesufi said the voice notes alleged the CVs of job-seeking youths were discarded without being processed for recruitment, adding the allegations discredited the programme.

He added his office would investigate the origin of the voice notes and images and act against those involved.

Premier @Lesufi notes the images and voice notes circulating on social media on Nasi iSpani Programme pic.twitter.com/h4FQKjHz8N — Gauteng Provincial Gov (@GautengProvince) June 20, 2023

The premier assured applicants that relevant departments were processing their CVs, saying they would receive reference numbers in two weeks.

Lesufi said applicants who submitted CVs in person would have their information captured.

"We wish to assure all applicants who submitted their applications physically that their information [contact details and jobs they applied for] was captured on the register they completed after submitting their applications.

"If their CVs cannot be found, we will contact them and ask them to resubmit before the closing date, 14 July 2023," he added.