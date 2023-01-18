9h ago

add bookmark

Gauteng pupil with ADHD remembers when teachers said he wouldn't make it to matric

accreditation
Zandile Khumalo
0:00
play article
Subscribers can listen to this article
Ilan Hodes from King David High School Linksfield
Ilan Hodes from King David High School Linksfield
  • Ilan Hodes's high school teachers told him he wouldn't make it to matric. They couldn't have been more wrong.
  • The pupil who has attention deficit hyperactivity disorder passed with four distinctions.  
  • He told News24 his great strides would not have been possible without the support from King David High School Linksfield.
  • The 2022 IEB matric results are available now on News24! Find them here

Demotivated and sidelined - this is how Ilan Hodes felt when his previous teachers told him he didn't have what it takes to make it to matric. 

The 18-year-old matriculant now stands firm knowing that despite having attention deficit hyperactivity disorder (ADHD), he never allowed the condition to define him.

Instead, he said he used his ADHD as a “superpower” to strive to rebuild himself, reclaim his confidence and work hard to achieve good marks. 

Hodes, a pupil from King David High School Linksfield, passed the Independent Examination Board (IEB) matric exams with four distinctions in business studies, history, life orientation and maths literacy.

“King David High School Linksfield took me in and provided me with the necessary academic support for my main subjects, which boosted my confidence.”

Hodes said he completed his Grade 8 school in Morningside in Johannesburg where he faced many barriers to studying. 

"I wasn't doing well in school … I was struggling. I didn't know how to control my ADHD.

"I would always be scared to write a test, not because I was dumb, I just suffered from severe anxiety, which was also the main reason I wasn't doing well in tests.

Looking for your 2022 matric results? Here’s when and how to check yours

“I was always worried about failing tests, and with the bad marks I was getting, my confidence was low,” Hodes said.

He said he felt demotivated at the school because the focus was only on grades.

“If you did not get good grades, you were pushed aside.”

He said the environment became more harmful when he received backlash from his teachers. 

"Having been placed in a negative environment and being told by teachers that [I wasn't] going to do well put my confidence all the way down," Hodes said. 

He said all that changed when he started Grade 9 at King David High School Linksfield.

Hodes said the encouragement and support he received from the principal helped him regain his confidence, which saw him work harder. 

He said the Covid-19 pandemic, which struck when he was in Grade 10, was the perfect time to work on himself.

READ | Waiting for your matric results? This is how you can try cope with the anxiety

"Covid-19 was one of the best things that happened to me because it allowed me to reflect on myself.

“During that time, I spent more time learning and that's when my marks improved, which was also evident in Grade 12.” 

Now that Hodes has made it through matric, he is considering studying either a BA at the University of Cape Town or a business degree at Reichman University in Israel.

Hodes said he wanted to be in an environment where his creativity was harnessed and where he could experience different cultures, while also learning academically. 

We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For 14 free days, you can have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today. Thereafter you will be billed R75 per month. You can cancel anytime and if you cancel within 14 days you won't be billed. 
Subscribe to News24
Read more on:
king david linksfieldgautengeducationmatric 2022
Lottery
Get the latest numbers.
Full list of lottery results
Voting Booth
Was euthanising Sheba the tiger the right decision?
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
Yes, she was a danger to the community
26% - 336 votes
No, they should’ve tried to dart her
74% - 941 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Podcasts
PODCAST | Bingeing Without Borders (Episode 6): South Africa

16 Jan

PODCAST | Bingeing Without Borders (Episode 6): South Africa
Podcast series: click here to find them all

25 Jun 2021

Podcast series: click here to find them all
PODCAST | Bingeing Without Borders (Episode 5): Nigeria

16 Jan

PODCAST | Bingeing Without Borders (Episode 5): Nigeria
PODCAST | The Story: Climate change, tavern deaths and a serial arsonist - a look back at 2022

30 Dec 2022

PODCAST | The Story: Climate change, tavern deaths and a serial arsonist - a look back at 2022
PODCAST | Bingeing Without Borders (Episode 4): India

31 Dec 2022

PODCAST | Bingeing Without Borders (Episode 4): India
True Crime Podcasts

16 Sep 2021

True Crime Podcasts
Listen
Rand - Dollar
16.99
+0.3%
Rand - Pound
21.01
-0.3%
Rand - Euro
18.39
-0.0%
Rand - Aus dollar
11.93
-0.1%
Rand - Yen
0.13
+1.1%
Platinum
1,053.38
+1.1%
Palladium
1,753.67
+1.3%
Gold
1,915.57
+0.4%
Silver
24.17
+1.0%
Brent Crude
85.92
+1.7%
Top 40
73,738
+0.6%
All Share
79,822
+0.6%
Resource 10
79,373
+1.3%
Industrial 25
100,775
+0.2%
Financial 15
16,069
+0.6%
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes Iress logo
Good News
‘Blue’ the seal returns to the ocean after week of recovery

9h ago

‘Blue’ the seal returns to the ocean after week of recovery
Good News: Shining a light on the bold, brave, glass-half-full people keeping SA...

23 Sep 2022

Good News: Shining a light on the bold, brave, glass-half-full people keeping SA going
First batch of rehabilitated African penguins released for 2023

9h ago

First batch of rehabilitated African penguins released for 2023
Cut above the rest: Dignity of school boys in Kensington restored with free haircuts

17 Jan

Cut above the rest: Dignity of school boys in Kensington restored with free haircuts
More Good News stories
Editorial feedback and complaints

Contact the public editor with feedback for our journalists, complaints, queries or suggestions about articles on News24.

LEARN MORE
Partner Content
WATCH | Ahead of the Curve: 3 steps to embracing business transformation

6h ago

WATCH | Ahead of the Curve: 3 steps to embracing business transformation
SA’s favourite hotspots level up into ‘awesome spaces’ with free wifi and chilling...

13 Jan

SA’s favourite hotspots level up into ‘awesome spaces’ with free wifi and chilling cocktails
Enjoy the High Rise Chilla - the cocktail of the summer - at a new ‘Access...

13 Jan

Enjoy the High Rise Chilla - the cocktail of the summer - at a new ‘Access Awesome’ hotspot
4 benefits of choosing specialised and focused skills training courses over...

09 Jan

4 benefits of choosing specialised and focused skills training courses over traditional tertiary education
Find More
© 2023 (3.0.23016.8) 24.com. All rights reserved.
Terms and Conditions Media24 Privacy Policy Vulnerability Disclosure
Contact us
Iab Logo