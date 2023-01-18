Gauteng pupil with ADHD remembers when teachers said he wouldn't make it to matric

Ilan Hodes's high school teachers told him he wouldn't make it to matric. They couldn't have been more wrong.

The pupil who has attention deficit hyperactivity disorder passed with four distinctions.

He told News24 his great strides would not have been possible without the support from King David High School Linksfield.

Demotivated and sidelined - this is how Ilan Hodes felt when his previous teachers told him he didn't have what it takes to make it to matric.

The 18-year-old matriculant now stands firm knowing that despite having attention deficit hyperactivity disorder (ADHD), he never allowed the condition to define him.

Instead, he said he used his ADHD as a “superpower” to strive to rebuild himself, reclaim his confidence and work hard to achieve good marks.

Hodes, a pupil from King David High School Linksfield, passed the Independent Examination Board (IEB) matric exams with four distinctions in business studies, history, life orientation and maths literacy.

“King David High School Linksfield took me in and provided me with the necessary academic support for my main subjects, which boosted my confidence.”

Hodes said he completed his Grade 8 school in Morningside in Johannesburg where he faced many barriers to studying.

"I wasn't doing well in school … I was struggling. I didn't know how to control my ADHD.

"I would always be scared to write a test, not because I was dumb, I just suffered from severe anxiety, which was also the main reason I wasn't doing well in tests.

“I was always worried about failing tests, and with the bad marks I was getting, my confidence was low,” Hodes said.

He said he felt demotivated at the school because the focus was only on grades.

“If you did not get good grades, you were pushed aside.”

He said the environment became more harmful when he received backlash from his teachers.

"Having been placed in a negative environment and being told by teachers that [I wasn't] going to do well put my confidence all the way down," Hodes said.

He said all that changed when he started Grade 9 at King David High School Linksfield.

Hodes said the encouragement and support he received from the principal helped him regain his confidence, which saw him work harder.

He said the Covid-19 pandemic, which struck when he was in Grade 10, was the perfect time to work on himself.

"Covid-19 was one of the best things that happened to me because it allowed me to reflect on myself.

“During that time, I spent more time learning and that's when my marks improved, which was also evident in Grade 12.”

Now that Hodes has made it through matric, he is considering studying either a BA at the University of Cape Town or a business degree at Reichman University in Israel.

Hodes said he wanted to be in an environment where his creativity was harnessed and where he could experience different cultures, while also learning academically.