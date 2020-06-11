35m ago

add bookmark

Gauteng residents urged to wrap up warmly as temperatures set to plummet

Canny Maphanga
Cold conditions is set to hit Johannesburg.
Cold conditions is set to hit Johannesburg.
Duncan Alfreds, News24
  • City of Johannesburg to see a minimum temperature of two degrees on Friday, and temperatures to fall to four degrees in Pretoria.
  • City's EMS has dispatched teams to all seven regions to monitor any eventuality that might occur.
  • Cold front to pass through from Thursday afternoon.

The City of Johannesburg's Emergency Management Services (EMS) has noted with concern that most parts of Gauteng province will experience a significant drop in temperature on Friday.

"This significant drop in temperature means that most of the residents of the City of Johannesburg will be exposed to extremely cold temperatures forcing them to use heating and lighting appliances to try and warm themselves, these appliances might be dangerous if they are used unsafely," said spokesperson Robert Mulaudzi in a statement on Wednesday.

READ | Heavy rains batter the Cape

A forecaster at the South African Weather Services (SAWS) says that the temperature could drop to two degrees in Johannesburg, and to four degrees in Pretoria.

"Johannesburg will see a minimum of two degrees and a maximum of 12 while Pretoria will see a minimum of four degrees and a maximum of 15," Bransby Bulo told News24 on Thursday.

"It will be because of the cold front that is starting to pass through from Thursday afternoon with clear skies, no clouds and no rain," he added.

READ | Cape warned to brace for snow, rainfall, rough seas and gale force winds

The City of Johannesburg’s EMS says that it will remain on high alert to respond to any emergency that might occur during this period with a specific focus on the 189 informal settlements throughout the city.

Vulnerable

"They are the most vulnerable to fire incidents when we have cold weather conditions due to the heating devices they use, which are most of the time left unattended while in use when we have cold weather conditions," Mulaudzi further explained.

Monitoring teams have since been dispatched to all seven regions of the city to monitor for any eventuality that might occur.

"We also want to urge all our residents throughout the City of Johannesburg to continue to monitor all heating devices and not to leave them unattended while in use so that we can prevent fire incidents home during this cold front," Mulaudzi concluded.

News24 asked the Gauteng Social Development Department about the measures in place for the homeless on Friday.

Comment will be added once received.

Related Links
City of Cape Town tears down tents erected by Observatory resident for the homeless
PICS | Heavy rains and strong winds batter the Cape
Cold front, snowfall and strong winds expected to hit Eastern Cape
Read more on:
johannesburgweather
Lottery
7 bag R35k in the Daily Lotto jackpot
Full list of lottery results
Lockdown For
DAYS
HRS
MINS
Voting Booth
What sport are you most looking forward to seeing return to action?
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
Rugby
42% - 6612 votes
Cricket
12% - 1905 votes
Soccer
23% - 3675 votes
Golf
7% - 1127 votes
Other
15% - 2399 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Podcasts
PODCAST | Covid-19 Chronicles: Hairdressers head back to court to demand reopening

6h ago

PODCAST | Covid-19 Chronicles: Hairdressers head back to court to demand reopening
PODCAST | THE STORY: School bells ring late in several schools across the country

06 Jun 2020

PODCAST | THE STORY: School bells ring late in several schools across the country
PODCAST | ...ONE MORE THING: Jessie Duarte on racism, police brutality and Nkosazana Dlamini-Zuma

05 Jun

PODCAST | ...ONE MORE THING: Jessie Duarte on racism, police brutality and Nkosazana Dlamini-Zuma
Voices of Lockdown | Mother of baby born under lockdown says it was the 'worst time' in her life

05 Jun

Voices of Lockdown | Mother of baby born under lockdown says it was the 'worst time' in her life
PODCAST | Covid-19 Chronicles: Urgent measures needed to address testing backlog crisis

03 Jun

PODCAST | Covid-19 Chronicles: Urgent measures needed to address testing backlog crisis
PODCAST | ...ONE MORE THING: News24's Adriaan Basson speaks candidly on the Prof Glenda Gray saga

29 May 2020

PODCAST | ...ONE MORE THING: News24's Adriaan Basson speaks candidly on the Prof Glenda Gray saga
View all Podcasts
ZAR/USD
17.05
(-3.42)
ZAR/GBP
21.56
(-2.71)
ZAR/EUR
19.41
(-3.38)
ZAR/AUD
11.77
(-2.26)
ZAR/JPY
0.16
(-3.55)
Gold
1743.13
(+0.57)
Silver
18.02
(+0.40)
Platinum
824.61
(+0.03)
Brent Crude
41.36
(+1.34)
Palladium
1931.99
(+0.92)
All Share
53368.42
(-0.57)
Top 40
48966.08
(-0.49)
Financial 15
10675.14
(-2.02)
Industrial 25
72897.13
(-0.64)
Resource 10
49261.00
(+0.34)
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes morningstar logo
Feel Good
FEEL GOOD | It's official: Roodekrans' black eagles are proud parents

10 Jun

FEEL GOOD | It's official: Roodekrans' black eagles are proud parents
News24 wants your Feel Good stories!

11 Nov 2019

News24 wants your Feel Good stories!
FEEL GOOD | SA chefs prepare thousands of meals for the needy with surplus produce

05 Jun

FEEL GOOD | SA chefs prepare thousands of meals for the needy with surplus produce
FEEL GOOD | Miracle toddler thrives despite rare genetic disorder

29 May

FEEL GOOD | Miracle toddler thrives despite rare genetic disorder
More Feel Good news stories
Apple Store Google Play
© 2020 (1.0.20162.3) 24.com. All rights reserved. Terms and Conditions Contact Us
Iab Logo