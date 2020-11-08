Gauteng road accident kills five

Five people have been killed in a road accident on the Golden Highway in Gauteng.

A Toyota bakkie carrying 11 passengers was involved in the accident on Saturday at around 19:00.

It is believed the driver lost control while travelling on the R553 next to Golden Gardens in Sebokeng, said Road Traffic Management Corporation (RTMC) spokesperson Simon Zwane.

"It is alleged that the driver lost control over the vehicle and it overturned," Zwane said.

Five of the occupants - the driver, two women and two children - were killed in the accident.

Seven people - four men, two women and a child - sustained injuries. They were transported to hospital.

"The crash is being investigated by SAPS and RTMC," Zwane said.



