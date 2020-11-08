1h ago

Gauteng road accident kills five

Nicole McCain
The accident, which took place on Saturday at around 19:00, involved a Toyota bakkie carrying 11 passengers.
Jaco Marais, Gallo Images, Die Burger

Five people have been killed in a road accident on the Golden Highway in Gauteng.

A Toyota bakkie carrying 11 passengers was involved in the accident on Saturday at around 19:00.

READ | 2 infants among 6 people killed in Free State accident

It is believed the driver lost control while travelling on the R553 next to Golden Gardens in Sebokeng, said Road Traffic Management Corporation (RTMC) spokesperson Simon Zwane.

"It is alleged that the driver lost control over the vehicle and it overturned," Zwane said.

Five of the occupants - the driver, two women and two children - were killed in the accident.

Seven people - four men, two women and a child - sustained injuries. They were transported to hospital.

"The crash is being investigated by SAPS and RTMC," Zwane said.

