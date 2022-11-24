Gauteng school operating illegally resumes teaching a day after education dept shut it down

An illegal school in Ivory Park in Tembisa resumed teaching and learning a day after the Gauteng Department of Education shut it down.

Milton Park English Foundation school has allegedly been operating illegally since 2018.

The principal confirmed that the school was not registered as they had been waiting for approval from the department since 2018.

On Tuesday, the department closed Milton Park English Foundation school, which had been operating illegally since 2018.

However, after department officials left, teaching and learning resumed the following day.

The school, which offers Grade R to Grade 9, operates in a pensioner's backyard, with little space for pupils to play around. It charges R800 a month for lower grades and more than R1 000 monthly for higher grades.

Classrooms for Grade 4 to Grade 9 are built closely next to each other while pupils in the lower grades use the yard of another house across the street.

Speaking to News24 on Wednesday, the principal, who chose to remain anonymous, did not deny that the school was operating illegally. He said the school was not registered despite operating for four years.

The principal claimed he had taken all the necessary steps to have the school registered and sent all documents to the department, but had been awaiting approval since 2018 while they continued teaching and learning.

"We made an application in 2018 and sent all documents, but the department never got back to us. We followed up on our application, but they always told us they would call when they are ready. We were always told not to put pressure on them," the principal said.

Despite no confirmation from the department, the school continued to operate. According to the principal, the school has 114 pupils and 10 teachers.



"Our teachers are qualified. Some of the kids we have taught have gone out to other schools and performed well," the principal said.

When asked which curriculum the school followed when teaching, the principal said it was easily accessible from other teachers that they attended seminars with. Regarding examinations, the school retrieves test papers online.

He said they had taught pupils well enough for them to compete with other schools. According to the principal, when the department visited the school, they were informed to shut down and were also given a notice of closure.

He added:

We know we must shut down. We have no choice. But we have decided that we will continue operating until 15 December, giving us enough time for the school year to phase off so the children can finish their exams.

The principal said they would meet with the parents of the pupils on Sunday to inform them about the shutdown and prepare them to start transferring their children to other schools.



Petrus Mahlatji, the owner of the property on which the school operates, said he had no idea that the department had visited the school and ordered it to shut down as he was not at home at that time. However, Mahlatji, said he knew his yard was being used as a school.

A parent who chose to remain anonymous said she realised the school was fake when she saw her child lacked the basic skills of writing her name and surname.

"My child was doing Grade 1 there, but I knew that school was fake because she couldn't even spell her name and surname. They always had homework, no classwork."

The woman has since removed her child from school and has had to look for another one. She said she felt unfairly inconvenienced by the school as it had set them back.

She added:

We wasted a lot of money on nothing, and at the end of the day, your child can't even read or write. It's not right, and it's worrying.

Gauteng Department of Education spokesperson Steve Mabona confirmed that the school was bogus and was expected to shut down immediately. He described the act of operating illegal schools as lawless behaviour, especially by those who chose to continue teaching despite not being approved by the department.



"These schools do not assist the department and are a hindrance. It's criminality because they are taking money from parents [under the guise] that children will be moving from one Grade to another, only for them to be stagnant. Some of these teachers are not even qualified, and whatever is happening there is not even recognised," Mabona added.

He said concerned residents played a big role in helping to shut down illegal schools.

"The department has started an operation called Vala, [which] is aimed at closing illegal independent schools, and if anyone is aware of this [practice], [they] must report it," Mabona said.

He advised parents to be on the lookout for fake schools that were mushrooming in buildings that didn't have a yard, sport fields or proper classrooms.

The department was expected to go back to the school on Thursday.



