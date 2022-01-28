3m ago

Gauteng school placements: Online application system to be reviewed, says Lesufi

accreditation
Ntwaagae Seleka
Gauteng Education MEC Panyaza Lesufi.
Felix Dlangamandla
Felix Dlangamandla
  • The Gauteng education department's online registration system will be reviewed.
  • Many parents have complained about the registration system.
  • The department has claimed that all Grade 6 and 8 pupils have been placed in schools with space.

Gauteng MEC Panyaza Lesufi has requested that the provincial online registration process be reviewed.

Lesufi wants all concerns raised by aggrieved parents to be attended to.

The review report would be tabled before the new round of registrations, he said.

On Friday, the department announced that all Grade 1 and Grade 8 pupils who applied through the online system had been successfully placed in schools that had spaces.

A total of 347 216 applications had been received, it said.

"From this figure, 321 768 applicants had submitted their proof of residence and other required documentation to enable the department to facilitate their placements.

"As a result, a total of 129 779 Grade 1 pupils and 191 989 Grade 8 pupils were successfully placed," spokesperson Steve Mabona said.

READ | Parents prefer Model C schools which clogs up system, says Lesufi, as 700 Gauteng pupils unplaced

Since the opening for late applications on 12 January 2022, about 25 448 pupils had been placed in schools.

"It must be noted that these pupils were placed at schools with available space," Mabona said.

District offices were interacting with the relevant schools to try and accommodate applications for Grade 2 to 7, and Grade 9 to 11. 

The department has also warned parents to refrain from visiting its head offices seeking assistance with inner grades (Grade 2 to 7 and Grade 9 to 11) applications. 

"They are encouraged to visit our district offices, where they would be assisted with such applications. Approximately 1 432 appeals were submitted during the initial applications period. 

"Of these, 71 appeals were upheld on merit, resulting in applicants being placed at the schools they applied to. About 1 337 of the appeals received were dismissed. These applicants were placed at schools with available space. 

"Twenty-four appeals are still being processed. They will be finalised in due course," Mabona said.

