42m ago

add bookmark

Gauteng school stabbing: Angry parents block matrics from writing exam

accreditation
Zandile Khumalo
0:00
play article
Subscribers can listen to this article
Matrics at a Qalabotjha Secondary School in Vlakfontein had to be moved to another school to take their Life Sciences exam, after parents prevented them from writing following a fatal stabbing there.
Matrics at a Qalabotjha Secondary School in Vlakfontein had to be moved to another school to take their Life Sciences exam, after parents prevented them from writing following a fatal stabbing there.
Ditiro Selepe
  • A group of parents gathered at Qalabotjha Secondary School in Vlakfontein where a Grade 11 pupil was stabbed to death by a schoolmate.
  • They did not allow matric pupils to access the school to write their Life Sciences exam.
  • The pupils were then relocated to another school, where they wrote their exam. 

Matrics at a Gauteng school had to be moved to another school to take their Life Sciences exam, after parents prevented them from writing following a fatal stabbing there.

On Friday, parents gathered at Qalabotjha Secondary School in Vlakfontein, where a Grade 11 pupil was stabbed to death by a schoolmate on Thursday. They did not want to allow the matrics to go inside to write their exam.

Gauteng Department of Education spokesperson Steve Mabona said, when they arrived at the school in the morning, a group of parents were already outside the school premises.  

"Grade 12 learners were not allowed to write their exams here at the school. 

"We as a department had to make arrangements to take them to a neighbouring school so that we could address the parents and members of the community while we allowed the Grade 12 learners to write," he said. 

Mabona said this had been necessary as the pupils could not afford to miss out on writing their final exams.

PODCAST | The Story: Solving the unsolvable - matric maths paper and the infamous question 5

Prior to the pupils writing their exam, a psychosocial team had been brought in to provide support and counselling to ensure that they were in the right state of mind to write, he added.

According to Mabona, parents who gathered outside the school had not only distracted matric pupils, but had halted school proceedings for the other grades as well. 

On Friday morning, News24 arrived at the school to find a group of residents and parents who had gathered outside.

The group headed to one of the classrooms, where a long meeting was held with teachers, ward councillors, police and the department on the growing issues of safety and security at the school.

Allegations are that there was a fight between a group of boys from the school, and that a Grade 11 pupil was stabbed in the chest. 

Mabona said:

The learner was subsequently rushed to a nearby clinic. Unfortunately, the learner succumbed to his injuries as he was receiving medical attention.

He added that the fight was believed to be related to gangsterism. 

Gauteng police spokesperson Lieutenant Colonel Mavela Masondo confirmed the incident, but said the motive for the fight could not be confirmed at this stage.

He said a 21-year-old Grade 11 pupil had been arrested in connection with the fatal stabbing. He had been charged with murder, and investigations into the matter continued.


We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For 14 free days, you can have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today. Thereafter you will be billed R75 per month. You can cancel anytime and if you cancel within 14 days you won't be billed. 
Subscribe to News24
Read more on:
gautengjohannesburgmatric 2022crime and courts
Lottery
Get the latest numbers.
Full list of lottery results
Voting Booth
Would you pay a R60 monthly fee to access to certain Twitter features such as blue ticks, fewer ads etc?
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
Yes - I think the features are worth the price
6% - 1104 votes
No ways - Twitter should always remain free
28% - 4946 votes
I don't use Twitter
66% - 11539 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Podcasts
PODCAST | The Story: Unpacking BEE regulations with Carol Paton

11 Nov

PODCAST | The Story: Unpacking BEE regulations with Carol Paton
A Criminal's Paradise: South Africans share shocking stories of police failures

09 Nov

A Criminal's Paradise: South Africans share shocking stories of police failures
Podcast series: click here to find them all

25 Jun 2021

Podcast series: click here to find them all
PODCAST | The Story: News24 Investigations team delves into the arrest of former Eskom boss

04 Nov

PODCAST | The Story: News24 Investigations team delves into the arrest of former Eskom boss
PODCAST | The unsolved murders of the Station Strangler: the faceless serial killer who stalked...

01 Nov

PODCAST | The unsolved murders of the Station Strangler: the faceless serial killer who stalked Cape Town's boys
PODCAST | The Story: From recommendations to reality - unpacking the Zondo report

28 Oct

PODCAST | The Story: From recommendations to reality - unpacking the Zondo report
Listen
Rand - Dollar
17.25
+0.6%
Rand - Pound
20.54
+0.3%
Rand - Euro
17.85
+0.8%
Rand - Aus dollar
11.51
+0.9%
Rand - Yen
0.12
+0.4%
Gold
1,755.93
-0.3%
Silver
21.06
+0.5%
Palladium
1,971.00
-1.7%
Platinum
986.00
+0.0%
Brent Crude
89.78
-3.4%
Top 40
66,227
+0.6%
All Share
72,577
+0.6%
Resource 10
69,923
+0.1%
Industrial 25
88,014
+0.4%
Financial 15
16,033
+1.7%
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes Iress logo
Good News
'I don’t know what it is, to feel 100': Great-granny celebrates a century of life

15 Nov

'I don’t know what it is, to feel 100': Great-granny celebrates a century of life
Good News: Shining a light on the bold, brave, glass-half-full people keeping SA...

23 Sep

Good News: Shining a light on the bold, brave, glass-half-full people keeping SA going
FEEL GOOD | Cape Town mom sets up night school for adults to finish matric - now...

15 Nov

FEEL GOOD | Cape Town mom sets up night school for adults to finish matric - now there are 4 campuses
'A glimpse of God in a fearless, free fall': Paarl woman breaks bungee world record

10 Nov

'A glimpse of God in a fearless, free fall': Paarl woman breaks bungee world record
More Good News stories
Editorial feedback and complaints

Contact the public editor with feedback for our journalists, complaints, queries or suggestions about articles on News24.

LEARN MORE
Partner Content
What if… I cut out monthly takeaways and invested the money? | Nedbank

10 Nov

What if… I cut out monthly takeaways and invested the money? | Nedbank
Ghosts, game shows and entrepreneurs: Tune into BBC Brit this festive season for...

09 Nov

Ghosts, game shows and entrepreneurs: Tune into BBC Brit this festive season for the best primetime entertainment
Home Insurance: Rebuilding SA’s economy starts at home

24 Oct

Home Insurance: Rebuilding SA’s economy starts at home
Feed Mzansi: Chef Jason shows kindness through the gift of food in Cape Town

13 Oct

Feed Mzansi: Chef Jason shows kindness through the gift of food in Cape Town
Find More
© 2022 (3.0.22322.13) 24.com. All rights reserved.
Terms and Conditions Media24 Privacy Policy Vulnerability Disclosure
Contact us
Iab Logo