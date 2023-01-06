25m ago

Gauteng security company owner arrested after cars allegedly used in CIT heist found in his possession

Compiled by Nicole McCain
The owner of a security company has been arrested after he was allegedly found in possession of hijacked vehicles.
Photo: Felix Dlangamandla, Gallo Images, Netwerk24
  • The Hawks in Gauteng have arrested the owner of a security company after cars allegedly used in an attempted cash-in-transit heist were found in his possession.
  • The attempted robbery happened on Tuesday near Boipatong.
  • The robbers disarmed the guard but failed to make away with any money.

A 45-year-old security company owner has been arrested after being found in possession of hijacked vehicles that were allegedly used in an attempted cash-in-transit robbery on Tuesday.

The Hawks believe the company's vehicles were used in the attempted heist near Boipatong in Gauteng. An armoured vehicle was travelling on Frikkie Meyer Street when it was rammed from behind twice by a charcoal Mercedes-Benz.

"The driver veered off the road into the nearby bushes. Shots were allegedly fired at the armoured truck. A group of armed suspects surrounded the stuck truck and instructed the guards to alight," Hawks spokesperson Captain Lloyd Ramovha said.

The guards were disarmed. The robbers then attempted to blow up the armoured vehicle but were unsuccessful.

"They sped off… empty-handed, using several vehicles. A crack team led by the Hawks’ Serious Organised Crime, Sedibeng Crime Intelligence, Tactical Response Team and K9 was established," Ramovha said.

"On Thursday afternoon, the team pounced at an address along Fowler Street in Vanderbijlpark."

Two of the vehicles, a white Audi A3 and a blue Hyundai Tucson, suspected to have been used as getaway vehicles, were recovered from the address.

Six firearms, as well as bullet-proof and reflective jackets, were also found.

The 45-year-old man was arrested and is expected to appear in the Vanderbijlpark Magistrate’s Court on Friday.

The Gauteng Provincial Head of the Hawks, Major General Ebrahim Kadwa, welcomed the arrest and congratulated the investigation team for its relentless efforts.


