Gauteng sees 90% increase in reported suicide cases, most in those aged 30 to 39

Lwandile Bhengu
Gauteng has seen a huge increase in suicides.
  • In the 2019/20 financial year 659 suicide cases were reported to police in Gauteng. 
  • Since April 2020 1 325 cases have been reported to police. 
  • According to MEC for Community Safety, Faith Mazibuko, contributing factors included depression, loss of income during the Covid-19 pandemic, financial difficulties, death of family members, and domestic violence.

Gauteng recorded 1 325 cases of death by suicide since April 2020, an increase of about 90% from 695 cases reported during the 2019/20 financial year. 

With 325 cases, people aged between 30 and 39 recorded the highest number of suicides.

According to MEC for Community Safety, Faith Mazibuko, contributing factors included depression, loss of income during the Covid-19 pandemic, financial difficulties, death of family members, and domestic violence.

Mazibuko was responding to questions from DA MPL Refiloe Nt'sekhe. 

The youngest cases of suicide reported to police stations in Gauteng during this period were two 10-year-old boys in separate incidents reported at the Evaton and Ga-Rankuwa police stations. 

The oldest reported case was of a 96-year-old man reported at Sunnyside police station, while 118 cases were of children aged between 10 and 19. The majority of the cases were male, and the Tshwane district had the highest number of reported cases. 

Gauteng MEC for the Department of Social Development Morakane Mosupyoe said that although her department did not have specific programmes for dealing with suicide there were social workers to who could assist.

"(The department has) provisions for psychological support services. Further to this, the department provides screening, referrals and management of cases of affected learners and their families, while the provision of therapeutic interventions includes individual therapy for those with emotional and behavioural problems, individual counselling, bereavement support, and referrals for specialised services and support, group therapy, trauma debriefing and family therapy," she said.

Nt'sekhe said that it was disturbing that the department did not have specific programmes to deal with suicide prevention. 

"While these services are the bare minimum that any social development department should provide, there is still an urgent need for government to formulate more programmes that are far more focused on the issues of suicide and mental illnesses. The stigma of these still exist in society, and far too many people are suffering in silence and isolation," she said. 

She also said the department must embark on a more aggressive awareness campaign of what counselling and support services are available to those who are suffering.

"Many victims feel that there is no help within their reach, and therefore need to be made more aware of what services are available and where they can access them," Nt'sekhe  added. 

In September 2021, The South African Depression and Anxiety Group reported receiving more than 75 000 calls from suicidal South Africans since January.

If you are worried about a friend or loved one who is struggling to cope and experiencing suicidal ideation, please call 0800 456 789, SMS 31393 or visit http://sadag.org.

