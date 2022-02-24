Gauteng serial killer, rapist handed six life terms and over 190 years

A serial killer was handed six life terms and more than 190 years for various crimes.

Wellington Kachidza was convicted of murder, rape, kidnapping and extortion, to name a few.

He committed the crimes between January 2018 and December 2019.

The North Gauteng High Court in Pretoria has handed down six life terms and 192 years to a Zimbabwean national for crimes committed between January 2018 and December 2019.

Wellington Kachidza, 28, was convicted after he pleaded guilty to six counts of murder, three counts of rape and eight counts of kidnapping.

He also pleaded guilty to eight counts of extortion, eight counts of robbery with aggravation circumstances, and being in the country illegally.

"He used the same method to lure male victims, pretending to ask for their assistance with driving. He would kidnap them and demand ransom money from their families. After they paid him, he would then kill them," National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) regional spokesperson Lumka Mahanjana said in a statement on Thursday.

Mahanjana added post-mortem reports for the victims revealed the cause of death was head injuries or trauma to the head.

Regarding Kachidza's three female victims, he would lure them under the guise of offering them employment.

"He would lure them to a nearby bush or veld, rape them and rob them of their belongings and walk away," Mahanjana said.

The 28-year-old Zimbabwean national was arrested on 15 January 2020 after an intelligence-driven operation. He was later linked by DNA evidence to the rapes.

Kachidza has been in custody since his arrest.

Prosecutor advocate Pieter Coetzer argued in court Kachidza was motivated by greed.

The court also heard arguments from the State that Kachidza had brutally slaughtered his victims and his actions had a severe impact on the lives of the rape victims and the families of the deceased.

"The Director of Public Prosecutions, advocate Sibongile Mzinyathi, is confident that through this sentence, the community can be reminded that the NPA is committed to ensuring that people who commit such gruesome crimes are prosecuted.

"Mzinyathi is also thankful to the investigating team of the South African Police Service [SAPS[ that investigated this matter," Mahanjana said.

