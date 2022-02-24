1h ago

add bookmark

Gauteng serial killer, rapist handed six life terms and over 190 years

accreditation
Canny Maphanga
0:00
play article
Subscribers can listen to this article
(File)
(File)
PHOTO: iStock
  • A serial killer was handed six life terms and more than 190 years for various crimes.
  • Wellington Kachidza was convicted of murder, rape, kidnapping and extortion, to name a few.
  • He committed the crimes between January 2018 and December 2019.

The North Gauteng High Court in Pretoria has handed down six life terms and 192 years to a Zimbabwean national for crimes committed between January 2018 and December 2019.

Wellington Kachidza, 28, was convicted after he pleaded guilty to six counts of murder, three counts of rape and eight counts of kidnapping.

He also pleaded guilty to eight counts of extortion, eight counts of robbery with aggravation circumstances, and being in the country illegally.

"He used the same method to lure male victims, pretending to ask for their assistance with driving. He would kidnap them and demand ransom money from their families. After they paid him, he would then kill them," National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) regional spokesperson Lumka Mahanjana said in a statement on Thursday.

Mahanjana added post-mortem reports for the victims revealed the cause of death was head injuries or trauma to the head.

Regarding Kachidza's three female victims, he would lure them under the guise of offering them employment.

"He would lure them to a nearby bush or veld, rape them and rob them of their belongings and walk away," Mahanjana said.

READ | Wolseley serial killer gets 25 years for three murders

The 28-year-old Zimbabwean national was arrested on 15 January 2020 after an intelligence-driven operation. He was later linked by DNA evidence to the rapes.

Kachidza has been in custody since his arrest.

Prosecutor advocate Pieter Coetzer argued in court Kachidza was motivated by greed.

The court also heard arguments from the State that Kachidza had brutally slaughtered his victims and his actions had a severe impact on the lives of the rape victims and the families of the deceased.

"The Director of Public Prosecutions, advocate Sibongile Mzinyathi, is confident that through this sentence, the community can be reminded that the NPA is committed to ensuring that people who commit such gruesome crimes are prosecuted.

"Mzinyathi is also thankful to the investigating team of the South African Police Service [SAPS[ that investigated this matter," Mahanjana said.

Never miss a story. Choose from our range of newsletters to get the news you want delivered straight to your inbox.

We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For only R75 per month, you have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today.
Subscribe to News24
Read more on:
pretoriagautengcrimecourts
Lottery
Here are the Daily Lotto numbers
Full list of lottery results
Lockdown For
DAYS
HRS
MINS
Voting Booth
Should Aiden Markram be dropped for the 2nd Test against New Zealand?
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
Yes! He's had his chance and now it's time for someone else.
60% - 1489 votes
No! Markram is one of our best batsmen and a return to form is around the corner.
40% - 993 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Podcasts
LISTEN | The Inge Lotz Story - a miscarriage of justice

31 Dec 2021

LISTEN | The Inge Lotz Story - a miscarriage of justice
PODCAST | Elections, load shedding and Covid-19: Looking back at 2021

11 Dec 2021

PODCAST | Elections, load shedding and Covid-19: Looking back at 2021
Podcast series: click here to find them all

25 Jun 2021

Podcast series: click here to find them all
My Only Story | 'Back to normal'? How top schools are dealing with the fallout - a bonus episode

10 Dec 2021

My Only Story | 'Back to normal'? How top schools are dealing with the fallout - a bonus episode
PODCAST | The Story: The Omicron variant and what we know so far

04 Dec 2021

PODCAST | The Story: The Omicron variant and what we know so far
PODCAST | The Story: New era in South African politics dawns - leaving ANC to lick its wounds

27 Nov 2021

PODCAST | The Story: New era in South African politics dawns - leaving ANC to lick its wounds
Listen
Rand - Dollar
15.45
-2.2%
Rand - Pound
20.65
-0.9%
Rand - Euro
17.26
-1.0%
Rand - Aus dollar
11.03
-0.9%
Rand - Yen
0.13
-1.9%
Gold
1,923.46
+0.8%
Silver
24.73
+0.7%
Palladium
2,537.50
+2.1%
Platinum
1,066.50
-2.5%
Brent Crude
96.84
0.0%
Top 40
67,236
0.0%
All Share
73,697
0.0%
Resource 10
79,741
0.0%
Industrial 25
84,775
-4.6%
Financial 15
15,556
-2.5%
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes Iress logo
Feel Good
FEEL GOOD | Cape Town man aims to climb Table Mountain 365 times this year to...

23 Feb

FEEL GOOD | Cape Town man aims to climb Table Mountain 365 times this year to raise funds for safe haven
FEEL GOOD | Grandmother of purl: Cape Town woman crochets to put granddaughter...

16 Feb

FEEL GOOD | Grandmother of purl: Cape Town woman crochets to put granddaughter through nursing school
News24 wants your Feel Good stories!

11 Nov 2019

News24 wants your Feel Good stories!
FEEL GOOD | Cape Town man, friends to donate pink buoys worth R50 000 after his...

13 Feb

FEEL GOOD | Cape Town man, friends to donate pink buoys worth R50 000 after his near-drowning
More Feel Good news stories
Editorial feedback and complaints

Contact the public editor with feedback for our journalists, complaints, queries or suggestions about articles on News24.

LEARN MORE
© 2022 (2.0.22046.6) 24.com. All rights reserved.
Terms and Conditions Media24 Privacy Policy
Contact Us
Iab Logo