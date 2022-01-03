Gauteng taxi boss shot, wife killed in KZN

The head of the Witwatersrand African Taxi Association (Wata) was injured and his wife shot dead in Amangwe in KwaZulu-Natal.

Innocent Mfanyana Mbatha, 69, was driving on Amangwe Gourton Road on Sunday when a white Toyota Avanza with tinted windows passed his car.

The occupants then shot at his vehicle.

According to police spokesperson Colonel Thembeka Mbele, Mbatha accelerated and drove past an eyewitness who was in a taxi.

"The witness then made a U-turn and rushed to Amangwe police station to report the matter," said Mbele.

Mbatha drove at high speed to Winterton police for assistance.

Mbele added that besides Mbatha and his wife, there were three other occupants in his vehicle.

They all sustained gunshot wounds, she said.

Mbatha's wife, Ngoneni Anatoria Mazibuko, was declared dead when they arrived at Winterton police.

"The three injured victims were rushed to the hospital under police escort."

The shooting was believed to be taxi-related as there was an ongoing conflict within the Wata and another association in Soweto, Mbele said.

