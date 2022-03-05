Gauteng taxi driver stops his loaded vehicle to shoot man, then drives off

A Germiston taxi driver casually stopped his vehicle to shoot a man he had an old beef with, and then carried on driving to get his passengers to their destination on Saturday, the Ekurhuleni Metro Police Department (EMPD) said.

EMPD Chief Superintendent Kelebogile Thepa said officers doing speed trap duty were flagged down by a motorist, who saw what happened.

The officers went to investigate and stopped the white Toyota Quantum Ses'fikile minibus taxi, with 14 people on board, on the side of the N17 freeway.

"The taxi driver was instructed to alight the minibus, with his hands in the air. He was handcuffed immediately and disarmed [of] a 9mm Browning pistol, with 12 live rounds of ammunition," said Thepa.

He said the driver allegedly confessed to the shooting, telling officers it emanated from an old altercation. The driver allegedly fired a warning shot - and then a second shot, which hit the 32-year-old man.

The wounded man was taken to hospital for treatment.

The taxi driver will appear in the Germiston Magistrate's Court on Monday to face a charge of attempted murder.