3h ago

add bookmark

Gauteng taxi violence accused handed 80-year sentence

accreditation
Compiled by Nicole McCain
0:00
play article
Subscribers can listen to this article
File image. (Getty)
File image. (Getty)
  • A man has been sentenced to 80 years in prison for a 2019 incident of taxi violence.
  • A member of the Kempton Park Taxi Association was shot dead during the incident.
  • The accused was linked to the murder through a firearm seized during his arrest.

A Gauteng man has been handed an 80-year sentence in the South Gauteng High Court in Johannesburg after he was convicted of a 2019 incident of taxi violence. One person was murdered in the incident.

On Monday, Roy Mlungisi Ndawonde, 49, was convicted of multiple charges, including murder, theft and unlawful possession of a firearm and ammunition.

Ndawonde was found guilty of murdering 34-year-old Nomsa Makhanya.

Makhanya, a member of the Kempton Park Taxi Association, was killed near her home in Tembisa on 28 March 2019 while with her daughter.

READ | Police sergeant among 43 suspects arrested for Gauteng taxi violence

She died of multiple gunshot wounds, said police spokesperson Colonel Dimakatso Sello.

The case was assigned to Sergeant Mokgola Rapetswa, a detective based at the Gauteng Organised Crime Investigation unit.

"Rapetswa immediately commenced the investigation and teamed up with Sergeant Mandla Masondo and Sergeant Bhekumuzi Dlamini in solving the case. Rapetswa meticulously pieced all the available evidence together, which led the team to an address in Vosloorus, where Ndawonde was arrested," said Sello.

The team recovered a hijacked vehicle and an unlicensed firearm and ammunition at the time of the arrest.

The recovered firearm was linked to the murder, said Sello.


Never miss a story. Choose from our range of newsletters to get the news you want delivered straight to your inbox.

We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For only R75 per month, you have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today.
Subscribe to News24
Read more on:
gautengjohannesburgcrime
Lottery
R125k for four Daily Lotto players!
Full list of lottery results
Lockdown For
DAYS
HRS
MINS
Voting Booth
Would you take a male contraceptive pill if it was proven to be safe? 
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
Yes - it's about time!
72% - 1530 votes
No - I'm still worried about the side effects
28% - 602 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Podcasts
PODCAST | The Story: Covid-19 rules relaxed, but state of disaster stays put for now

26 Mar

PODCAST | The Story: Covid-19 rules relaxed, but state of disaster stays put for now
PODCAST | BREAKING POINT: SA teens facing mental health crisis amid pandemic - signs to watch out...

21 Mar

PODCAST | BREAKING POINT: SA teens facing mental health crisis amid pandemic - signs to watch out for
Podcast series: click here to find them all

25 Jun 2021

Podcast series: click here to find them all
PODCAST | BREAKING POINT: Episode 2

21 Mar

PODCAST | BREAKING POINT: Episode 2
PODCAST | BREAKING POINT: Episode 1

21 Mar

PODCAST | BREAKING POINT: Episode 1
PODCAST | BREAKING POINT: Teens in mental health crisis amid pandemic

21 Mar

PODCAST | BREAKING POINT: Teens in mental health crisis amid pandemic
Listen
Rand - Dollar
14.51
+0.2%
Rand - Pound
19.07
-0.2%
Rand - Euro
16.14
-0.2%
Rand - Aus dollar
10.91
+0.0%
Rand - Yen
0.12
-0.6%
Gold
1,919.90
+0.0%
Silver
24.76
-0.1%
Palladium
2,190.00
+1.4%
Platinum
986.50
-0.1%
Brent Crude
110.23
-2.0%
Top 40
67,887
-0.0%
All Share
74,737
-0.1%
Resource 10
79,287
+2.2%
Industrial 25
82,149
-1.1%
Financial 15
17,560
-1.2%
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes Iress logo
Feel Good
News24 wants your Feel Good stories!

11 Nov 2019

News24 wants your Feel Good stories!
Ahoy, little sailors! Cape Town sailing academy gets almost R500 000 from Paris...

29 Mar

Ahoy, little sailors! Cape Town sailing academy gets almost R500 000 from Paris 2024 Olympics
WATCH | Bringing Camps Bay to Khayelitsha: 3-storey Milk Restaurant first of its...

07 Mar

WATCH | Bringing Camps Bay to Khayelitsha: 3-storey Milk Restaurant first of its kind in township
FEEL GOOD | Meet the Port of Durban's first woman commercial diver

07 Mar

FEEL GOOD | Meet the Port of Durban's first woman commercial diver
More Feel Good news stories
Editorial feedback and complaints

Contact the public editor with feedback for our journalists, complaints, queries or suggestions about articles on News24.

LEARN MORE
© 2022 (2.0.22087.5) 24.com. All rights reserved.
Terms and Conditions Media24 Privacy Policy
Contact us
Iab Logo