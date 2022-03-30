Gauteng taxi violence accused handed 80-year sentence

A man has been sentenced to 80 years in prison for a 2019 incident of taxi violence.

A member of the Kempton Park Taxi Association was shot dead during the incident.

The accused was linked to the murder through a firearm seized during his arrest.

A Gauteng man has been handed an 80-year sentence in the South Gauteng High Court in Johannesburg after he was convicted of a 2019 incident of taxi violence. One person was murdered in the incident.



On Monday, Roy Mlungisi Ndawonde, 49, was convicted of multiple charges, including murder, theft and unlawful possession of a firearm and ammunition.

Ndawonde was found guilty of murdering 34-year-old Nomsa Makhanya.

Makhanya, a member of the Kempton Park Taxi Association, was killed near her home in Tembisa on 28 March 2019 while with her daughter.

She died of multiple gunshot wounds, said police spokesperson Colonel Dimakatso Sello.

The case was assigned to Sergeant Mokgola Rapetswa, a detective based at the Gauteng Organised Crime Investigation unit.

"Rapetswa immediately commenced the investigation and teamed up with Sergeant Mandla Masondo and Sergeant Bhekumuzi Dlamini in solving the case. Rapetswa meticulously pieced all the available evidence together, which led the team to an address in Vosloorus, where Ndawonde was arrested," said Sello.

The team recovered a hijacked vehicle and an unlicensed firearm and ammunition at the time of the arrest.

The recovered firearm was linked to the murder, said Sello.





