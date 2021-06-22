Gauteng teacher 'temporarily removed' from primary school after sexual assault allegations

Parents on Gauteng's East Rand are accusing a teacher at a primary school of sexual assault.

It's alleged the teacher made two young girls "do inappropriate things".

The Gauteng education department has indicated that the matter will be investigated.

Parents have been protesting at the gates of Langaville Primary School near Brakpan on the East Rand for a week, demanding that a teacher accused of sexual assault be removed, GroundUp reported.



Following the ongoing pleas of parents, the Gauteng Department of Education this week confirmed to GroundUp that the teacher has been "temporarily removed" pending an investigation into the allegations.

On Monday, community activists and parents barricaded the entrance of the school while holding up posters calling for the teacher's removal.

It is alleged that a Grade 5 pupil at Langaville informed her grandmother that the teacher had been making her and another female pupil "do inappropriate things". The grandmother informed the principal three weeks ago and no action was apparently taken by the school.

The community was then informed and was outraged by the school's inaction. They say other pupils have since come forward, accusing the teacher of sexual abuse.

"The children say the teacher forces them to massage his feet and body in class and that he touches their private parts," said Bafana Mazibuko, a representative of the South African National Civic Organisation (Sanco).

Resident Bheki Ngobeni said the community was demanding that an investigation be done into the allegations against the teacher.

At around midday, principal Khosi Mahlangu read out a letter to the crowd, confirming the teacher's temporary suspension.

"The department had not been made aware of the matter. We are worried about the fact that children are missing classes because of these protests. However, the matter will be investigated," Solly Mashego, a representative of the department said.

After the picket, 81 community members signed a petition in support of the teacher's suspension. They also forwarded a memorandum of demands, calling for more transparency in the employment of teachers at the school. Activists promised parents that they would monitor the investigation and give feedback.

"I am very worried because my grandchild's innocence has been taken away. I want justice to be served so that l can be at peace. If nothing is done, this thing will continue and other children will be violated," the pupil's grandmother said.

