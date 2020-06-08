Gauteng teacher, who allegedly threatened to put knee on pupils' necks, to face hearing this week

The hearing for Pinnacle College Kyalami teacher, who allegedly threatened to put her knee on pupils' necks, is set for Thursday.

The school has also taken further action to suspend the school's principal.

Pupils who were affected were taken through a session on anti-racism.

The Pinnacle College Kyalami teacher, who was suspended after she allegedly threatened to re-enact the move that led to American George Floyd's death, if her pupils did not submit their assignments, is expected to face a hearing on Thursday.

This is according to Gauteng Education MEC Panyaza Lesufi, who met with school management and parents on Monday afternoon.

During a briefing in Midran, Lesufi said he received a report from the school indicating that it has taken further action to suspend the principal.

"The entire school community issued an apology to learners affected and all learners that were affected were taken through a session on anti-racism, and they [the school] believe the situation is now under control. We accepted the report and the parents also accepted the report, and we indicated that we will monitor the situation very closely," he said.

The Life Orientation and Art teacher, identified by SowetanLive as Sonya de Vynck, was reported to have been suspended on Friday.

De Vynck allegedly told the pupils during a conference call: "If you don't hand in your practice drawings when we get back, then I will give you something to protest about, and maybe sit on your necks."

She later apologised.