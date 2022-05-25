1h ago

Gauteng teen undergoes eye surgery after alleged bullying incident

Alfonso Nqunjana
A 15-year-old had to have eye surgery after being beaten.
PHOTO: Supplied
  • The family of a 15-year-old pupil is in shock after her eye was so badly damaged in an alleged bullying incident that she needed surgery.
  • Police are investigating an assault case.
  • The family has met with the school governing body and the family of the alleged bully.

The family of a 15-year-old Diepsloot girl is shocked after the teen's classmate allegedly kneed her in the eye so hard that she had to have surgery.

The girl's aunt told News24 that a group of pupils rushed to her house to tell her about the incident.

She said:

They came here, rushing to tell me that she is hurt. Then I saw her with one of her friends and both of them were crying. I noticed her eye was bleeding.

According to the aunt, her niece and one of the alleged bully's friends had an argument. 

"The bully then came to tell her that he has long waited to show her who he really is," the aunt said. 

After school, it is alleged, he followed her, while he whistled and insulted her. When one pupil tried to defend the girl, they were allegedly intimidated by the bully and his friends.

The boy then waited for her at a spot not far from home, the aunt said. 

"She said the bully told her she was not going anywhere and that is when he punched her in the face.  This caused her to feel drowsy. He then kicked her in the eye with his knee. Almost every learner in her class witnessed the attack," the aunt said.

Victim of alleged bullying in hospital room
The 15-year-old pupil went for surgery after she was attacked by another pupil at Iterele Zenzele Comprehensive School in Soweto.
Supplied Supplied

After she heard what had happened, she took her niece to a local clinic and was told the injury was severe and that she needed to be transferred to Helen Joseph Hospital.

There, the aunt was told the girl needed surgery because a teardrop cell was damaged.

"She was operated on the following day and I was told that they installed pipes inside her eye because she can no longer feel her tears coming out," the aunt said.

'Mother showed remorse'

The woman claimed that the school did not act after the attack and only engaged with the family after the incident started trending on social media.

Victim of alleged bullying in hospital room
The teen was transferred to Helen Joseph Hospital for surgery.
Supplied Supplied

The family opened a criminal case against the boy. They also met with the school governing body and the alleged bully's mother.  

"They told the bully to apologise and he only apologised while looking at the principal and not the victim... The mother kept on apologising on her son's behalf and you could tell she didn't want to see her child getting arrested...the victim has been given a week off to rest and her timetable will be rearranged.

"The mother showed remorse. She asked for forgiveness and talked, directly looking at her son. [She] told her son that what he did was extremely wrong."

The school, according to the aunt, said the boy would remain at the school while they made a decision on the matter.

"My niece will remain at home until she feels free to come to school," she said.

Close-up of victim's bruised eye
The pupil's family opened a case of gender-based violence against the perpetrator.
Supplied Supplied

Gauteng police spokesperson Lieutenant Mavela Masondo told News24 an assault case was opened at the Diepsloot police station and that police were busy with the investigation.

News24 also reached out to Gauteng education department spokesperson Steve Mabona for comment on the allegations, but he has not responded. His comment will be added once received.

