1h ago

add bookmark

Gauteng to lobby national government for 'intermittent' hard lockdown as Covid-19 surges - report

Gauteng MEC for Health, Dr Bandile Masuku.
Gauteng MEC for Health, Dr Bandile Masuku.
PHOTO: Gallo Images/Sharon Seretlo
  • The proposal comes as the number of confirmed cases is fast approaching the 60 000 mark.
  • Gauteng has the second highest number of infections in the country after the Western Cape.
  • If the proposal is approved, it could mean shutting down the economy for two weeks at a time.

The Gauteng government will lobby the national government to allow it to introduce an "intermittent" hard lockdown with a predictable schedule in an attempt to counter rapidly rising Covid-19 infections, a Sunday report says.

Gauteng Health MEC Bandile Masuku said the province needed the measures to contain the rampant spread of the virus threatening to overwhelm the system and cripple its ability to save lives, the Sunday Times reported.

The proposal suggests the economic hub shuts down for up to two weeks at a time, then reopens for a time, before closing again in a scheduled manner.

If approved by President Cyril Ramaphosa's Cabinet, this will ultimately lead to the limited movement of people and block taxis from loading 100% of their capacity during those periods.

The province may, however, struggle to convince Cabinet. Cooperative Governance and Traditional Affairs Minister Nkosazana Dlamini-Zuma said they would listen to the Gauteng government, but no decisions have been taken, the publication reported.

Masuku also revealed his government had roped in the South African National Defence Force (SANDF) to mainly build field hospitals with thousands of beds.

Under immense pressure

On Sunday, News24 reported that South Africa's biggest private hospital groups said they have not reached capacity in the province, despite being under immense pressure.

They added, though, that the situation remained "fluid", and the critical care capacity of hospitals, in particular, was under stress.

On Saturday, News24 reported the province announced that 2 232 Covid-19 patients in Gauteng have been hospitalised as of 3 July.

According to the latest Covid-19 figures released by Health Minister Zweli Mkhize, Gauteng has 59 373 confirmed cases of Covid-19 with 282 deaths and 15 935 recoveries.

The province has the second highest number of infections in the country after the Western Cape, which has 68 376 infections and 2 026 deaths.

The country has 187 977 confirmed cases of Covid-19 infections and 3 026 deaths.

 - Compiled by Malibongwe Dayimani


Related Links
Coronavirus: Gauteng's private hospitals under pressure but not full - hospital groups
More than 2 000 Covid-19 patients fill Gauteng hospitals
Gauteng police stations close as Covid-19 cases continue to soar
Read more on:
bandile masukupretoriajohannesburghealthlockdowncoronavirus
Lottery
Here are your Lotto and Lotto Plus results
Full list of lottery results
Lockdown For
DAYS
HRS
MINS
Voting Booth
South Africa has over 150 000 Covid-19 cases. Do you know someone who has been infected?
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
Yes I do
27% - 3797 votes
Yes, more than one person
24% - 3446 votes
No I don't
49% - 6872 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Podcasts
PODCAST | THE STORY: Delays remain the name of the game for Zuma’s corruption case

27 Jun

PODCAST | THE STORY: Delays remain the name of the game for Zuma’s corruption case
PODCAST | THE STORY: Is Ramaphosa's Cabinet taking violence against women and children seriously?

20 Jun

PODCAST | THE STORY: Is Ramaphosa's Cabinet taking violence against women and children seriously?
PODCAST | THE STORY: EFF back in public politics as new report gives insight into VBS loot

12 Jun

PODCAST | THE STORY: EFF back in public politics as new report gives insight into VBS loot
PODCAST | Covid-19 Chronicles: Hairdressers head back to court to demand reopening

11 Jun 2020

PODCAST | Covid-19 Chronicles: Hairdressers head back to court to demand reopening
PODCAST | THE STORY: School bells ring late in several schools across the country

06 Jun

PODCAST | THE STORY: School bells ring late in several schools across the country
PODCAST | ...ONE MORE THING: Jessie Duarte on racism, police brutality and Nkosazana Dlamini-Zuma

05 Jun

PODCAST | ...ONE MORE THING: Jessie Duarte on racism, police brutality and Nkosazana Dlamini-Zuma
View all Podcasts
ZAR/USD
17.00
(-0.09)
ZAR/GBP
21.24
(-0.12)
ZAR/EUR
19.14
(-0.13)
ZAR/AUD
11.81
(-0.13)
ZAR/JPY
0.16
(-0.20)
Gold
1774.74
(+0.03)
Silver
18.05
(+0.01)
Platinum
808.00
(+0.25)
Brent Crude
42.78
(-0.79)
Palladium
1914.01
(+0.62)
All Share
54521.90
(-0.17)
Top 40
50179.89
(-0.26)
Financial 15
10150.02
(-0.64)
Industrial 25
76554.73
(+0.52)
Resource 10
50138.02
(-1.24)
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes morningstar logo
Feel Good
News24 wants your Feel Good stories!

11 Nov 2019

News24 wants your Feel Good stories!
WATCH | 'YOU are the champions!' - Somerset West locals show frontline healthcare...

03 Jul

WATCH | 'YOU are the champions!' - Somerset West locals show frontline healthcare workers love
FEEL GOOD | Miss, the dogs ate my homework - for real!

03 Jul 2020

FEEL GOOD | Miss, the dogs ate my homework - for real!
FEEL GOOD | 60 bakers, 1 mission - feeding grateful doctors, nurses on exhausting...

02 Jul

FEEL GOOD | 60 bakers, 1 mission - feeding grateful doctors, nurses on exhausting Covid shifts
More Feel Good news stories
Apple Store Google Play
© 2020 (1.0.20182.2) 24.com. All rights reserved. Terms and Conditions Contact Us
Iab Logo