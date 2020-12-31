Gauteng top cop meets with cash-in-transit industry following spike in heists

1h ago

Crime scene following a cash-in-transit robbery in Krugersdorp.
PHOTO: Sharon Seretlo/Gallo Images
  • The Gauteng provincial police commissioner held an urgent engagement with CIT stakeholders on Wednesday.
  • Fidelity and G4S were identified as being hit the hardest.
  • Two CIT heists have been reported in the last two days.

Gauteng police commissioner Lieutenant General Elias Mawela says that there has been a worrying spike in cash-in-transit (CIT) heists over this festive season, compared to last year.

On Wednesday, Mawela – along with his deputy, Major General Tommy Mthombeni and provincial Hawks head Major General Ebrahim Kadwa – held an urgent meeting with stakeholders in the CIT industry following the recent spate of heists in the province.

Gauteng police spokesperson Brigadier Mathapelo Peters said:

Comparing the rate of occurrence of incidents this year to last year's rate, Lieutenant General Mawela confirmed that there is a worrying spike in the rate and frequency of incidents of cash-in-transit robberies in Gauteng and that urgent intervention and attention is required from all stakeholders.

Peters said that Fidelity and G4S were identified as being hit the hardest. Mawela said that it was necessary to review and strength strategies by law enforcement and CIT stakeholders when responding or pre-empting these incidents.

"In addressing CIT robberies, we need to take cognisance of the fact that various secondary crimes emanate from these robberies and this ultimately has a bearing on the total crime picture of the province," said Mawela.

"One CIT robbery may at the end of the day result in additional crimes being recorded, such as malicious damage to property relating to the armoured vehicle; attempted murder and murder, where in some instances security guards, police members and/or suspects have been shot and injured or killed; robbery of the money, hijacking for suspects’ getaway, and other crimes," he said.

Mawela said that all stakeholders and law enforcement needed to create a value-driven relationship to deal with "this emerging urban terror".

Meanwhile, police are yet to confirm the latest CIT robbery, which took place on Wednesday, on the N12 near the Diepkloof Interchange.

They are also still on the hunt for 15 people involved in a CIT heist outside Pretoria on Tuesday.

gauteng johannesburg crime police cash in transit heists
