Gauteng traffic cop murdered at his Boksburg home

A Gauteng traffic officer has been murdered in Boksburg.

He was reportedly attacked at his home on Saturday night.

The officer's service pistol and vehicle were stolen.

A Gauteng traffic officer was murdered at his Boksburg home over the weekend.

Gauteng Traffic Police officer Principal Provincial Inspector Khwezi Dali, 55, attached to the Wadeville transport office in the eastern corridor, was murdered on Saturday night, said Gauteng Community Safety MEC Faith Mazibuko.

"According to preliminary reports, officer Dali died as a result of head injuries sustained during a brutal attack, which led to his death. It is reported that his service pistol and private vehicle were taken by his attackers. The vehicle was tracked and later found abandoned in Daveyton, Ekurhuleni policing precinct," she said.

Mazibuko said a police investigation was under way and the motive behind the killing had not yet been established.

The MEC called for the immediate arrest of those responsible for the killing of Dali.

"I have engaged with the Gauteng police management to mobilise all resources to ensure that those who are responsible for the senseless killing of officer Dali are apprehended to face the full might of the law," she said.

Mazibuko has encouraged residents to provide the police with information that can lead to the apprehension of the attackers.

"On behalf of the Gauteng provincial government, I wish to convey our deepest condolences to officer Dali's family, friends and colleagues within the law enforcement fraternity during these challenging times," added Mazibuko.

Through the Ikhaya Lethemba Victim Empowerment Centre, the Gauteng Department of Community Safety will provide psycho-social support to the family of the officer, she added.

