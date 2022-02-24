1h ago

Gauteng traffic cops arrest alleged drug trafficker, after finding him with nearly 60kg of dagga

Compiled by Canny Maphanga
Gauteng Traffic Police arrest a 42-year-old male suspect in Ivory Park for dealing in dagga.
Supplied: Gauteng Traffic Police

A 42-year-old man has been arrested in Ivory Park for dealing in dagga, the Gauteng Traffic Police say.  

The man was arrested on Wednesday night by the provincial Traffic Police's Special Law Enforcement Unit.

"The arrested suspect was found in unlawful possession of 50.7kg dagga, estimated at a street value of about R600 000," they said in a statement on Thursday.

The man was being held at the Ivory Park police station and is expected to appear in the Tembisa Magistrate's Court soon. 

He faces charges relating to unlawful possession of and dealing in dagga.

PICS | Mpumalanga police weed out 2 men bust with dagga worth R160 000

Traffic Police spokesperson Sello Maremane said authorities would continue to root out all criminal elements as part of their Safety Month programme.

"Illegal dealing and possession of dagga has far-reaching implications as it is a major contributing factor to most crimes.

"The Gauteng Traffic Police will continue to disrupt the demand and supply value chain of dagga in an effort to ensure a safe and secure province," Maremane said.


