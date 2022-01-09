22m ago

Gauteng Traffic Police on high alert as scores of holidaymakers return home

Lwandile Bhengu
The Gauteng Traffic Police has appealed to motorists to comply with road safety regulations. (Gallo Images)
  • Scores of people are expected to travel back into Gauteng following the festive season.
  • Gauteng Traffic Police said that there have been over 200 road fatalities in the province since the start of the festive season.
  • The Road Traffic Management Corporation (RTMC) predicted that traffic volumes would increase to between 1 500 and 2 000 vehicles an hour on major routes from last week  when holidaymakers start heading home.

The Gauteng Traffic Police (GTP) has appealed to motorists to comply with road safety regulations, as scores of people are expected to be travelling back into the province after the festive season. 

On Sunday, GTP said that over 200 road fatalities had been recorded in the province since the start of the festive season. 

"We appeal to road users to comply with road safety rules and regulations to avoid unnecessary crashes resulting in fatalities. Road crashes and fatalities contribute to the alarming rate of disabilities and deaths in the province.

"This is largely attributed to the attitude and behaviour of road users such as unsafe overtaking, unsafe lane changing, over-speeding, pedestrian jaywalking and lack of concentration by drivers. Substance abuse and vehicle fitness have also compounded the situation on our roads," said Sello Maremane, Gauteng GTP spokesperson.

The Road Traffic Management Corporation (RTMC) predicted that traffic volumes would increase to between 1 500 and 2 000 vehicles an hour on major routes from 2 January when holidaymakers were expected to start heading home.

The GTP said that major roads such as the N3 Durban to Johannesburg, N1 Polokwane to Pretoria, N4 Mpumalanga to Pretoria, N4 Rustenburg to Pretoria and N1 Bloemfontein to Johannesburg were expected to be heavily congested throughout Sunday. 

"The Gauteng Traffic Police will be on high alert as part of the integrated law enforcement plan this Sunday to deal decisively with road traffic violations such as drunk driving, reckless and negligent driving, speeding, jaywalking, freight overloading and roadworthiness. The Gauteng Traffic Police will also be conducting regular mobile testing operations focusing particularly on public transport and freight transport," Maremane said. 

