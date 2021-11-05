Gauteng traffic police to probe colleague caught on video swearing at, insulting woman

Gauteng traffic police will investigate a video of an officer swearing at a store clerk.

The video was taken at a cellphone store in Heidelberg.

The officer was recorded swearing at the woman and calling her stupid.

Gauteng traffic police are launching an investigation into one of their colleagues who was caught on camera swearing at and insulting a cellphone store employee in Heidelberg.

The video shows the official speaking to someone through a screen. A female voice can then be heard asking him to repeat himself, implying that he swore at her before the recording started.

The officer responds that he is a customer and that the woman will lose her job. He also says the woman should go to school, and that she is "fucking stupid".

A Gauteng traffic police official was caught on video insulting a cellphone store employee in Heidelberg. pic.twitter.com/ftLOyRzUM1 — Hlubi (@Nomahlubij) November 4, 2021

Gauteng traffic police spokesperson Sello Maremane says the organisation would investigate the "unpleasant remarks".

"In the video, the officer is heard uttering and exchanging unpleasant remarks in full view of staff and customers. However, it was not clear what led to the altercation in the store that led to the officer being aggressive in the manner in which he did," Maremane said.

"We are appealing to the store official to come forth and give us a statement detailing the circumstances and events which led to the argument. The law enforcement officers are expected to conduct themselves in an exemplary manner, which is in consistent with the code of conduct, even when confronted with challenges."

Maremane added that officers in uniform are peace officers and should "at all times advocate for peace amongst the members of the public".

"No law enforcement official has a right to abuse community members, regardless of their status in society and even with slightest provocation. Lastly, we urge the members of the public to report such unruly and unbecoming conduct by any of our members," Maremane said.

