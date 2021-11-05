1h ago

add bookmark

Gauteng traffic police to probe colleague caught on video swearing at, insulting woman

accreditation
Nicole McCain
0:00
play article
Subscribers can listen to this article
A traffic officer has been featured in a viral video.
A traffic officer has been featured in a viral video.
Screengrab, @Nomahlubij, Twitter
  • Gauteng traffic police will investigate a video of an officer swearing at a store clerk.
  • The video was taken at a cellphone store in Heidelberg.
  • The officer was recorded swearing at the woman and calling her stupid.

Gauteng traffic police are launching an investigation into one of their colleagues who was caught on camera swearing at and insulting a cellphone store employee in Heidelberg.

READ | Gauteng traffic cop murdered at his Boksburg home

The video shows the official speaking to someone through a screen. A female voice can then be heard asking him to repeat himself, implying that he swore at her before the recording started.

The officer responds that he is a customer and that the woman will lose her job. He also says the woman should go to school, and that she is "fucking stupid".

Gauteng traffic police spokesperson Sello Maremane says the organisation would investigate the "unpleasant remarks".

"In the video, the officer is heard uttering and exchanging unpleasant remarks in full view of staff and customers. However, it was not clear what led to the altercation in the store that led to the officer being aggressive in the manner in which he did," Maremane said.

"We are appealing to the store official to come forth and give us a statement detailing the circumstances and events which led to the argument. The law enforcement officers are expected to conduct themselves in an exemplary manner, which is in consistent with the code of conduct, even when confronted with challenges."

Maremane added that officers in uniform are peace officers and should "at all times advocate for peace amongst the members of the public".

"No law enforcement official has a right to abuse community members, regardless of their status in society and even with slightest provocation. Lastly, we urge the members of the public to report such unruly and unbecoming conduct by any of our members," Maremane said.

Never miss a story. Choose from our range of newsletters to get the news you want delivered straight to your inbox.

We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For only R75 per month, you have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today.
Subscribe to News24
Read more on:
gauteng traffic policegautengsocial networks
Lottery
1 person bags the Daily Lotto jackpot!
Full list of lottery results
Lockdown For
DAYS
HRS
MINS
Voting Booth
Do you think the ANC will go below 50% in the 2024 election?
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
Yes, they won't be able to recover
85% - 6433 votes
No, they will be able to regain support
15% - 1102 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Podcasts
PODCAST | The Story: The Moti brothers kidnapping - a chilling trend?

30 Oct

PODCAST | The Story: The Moti brothers kidnapping - a chilling trend?
PODCAST | My Only Story: Who knew what? Did St Andrew's 'brush aside' warnings about David...

29 Oct

PODCAST | My Only Story: Who knew what? Did St Andrew's 'brush aside' warnings about David Mackenzie?
Podcast series: click here to find them all

25 Jun

Podcast series: click here to find them all
PODCAST | Ballot Box: An end to 'vat en sit' coalitions and how they will be regulated in the future

25 Oct

PODCAST | Ballot Box: An end to 'vat en sit' coalitions and how they will be regulated in the future
PODCAST | My Only Story: Fiddling, sex jokes and flirting – another water polo coach exposed

21 Oct

PODCAST | My Only Story: Fiddling, sex jokes and flirting – another water polo coach exposed
PODCAST | Ballot Box: Why Facebook is not doing enough against election misinformation

18 Oct

PODCAST | Ballot Box: Why Facebook is not doing enough against election misinformation
Listen
Rand - Dollar
15.27
-0.4%
Rand - Pound
20.62
-0.5%
Rand - Euro
17.65
-0.5%
Rand - Aus dollar
11.28
-0.3%
Rand - Yen
0.13
-0.5%
Gold
1,797.68
+0.3%
Silver
23.89
+0.4%
Palladium
2,035.00
+1.5%
Platinum
1,035.72
+0.6%
Brent-ruolie
80.54
-1.8%
Top 40
61,622
+0.4%
All Share
68,414
+0.4%
Resource 10
62,575
+0.2%
Industrial 25
89,555
+0.5%
Financial 15
14,342
+0.4%
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes Iress logo
Feel Good
FEEL GOOD | Ex-cop goes from serving his country to serving up traditional meals...

03 Nov

FEEL GOOD | Ex-cop goes from serving his country to serving up traditional meals at his restaurants
FEEL GOOD | South African wins R1.19m for her recycling start-up

26 Oct

FEEL GOOD | South African wins R1.19m for her recycling start-up
Cape Town teen dedicates his time to help sick stray dogs

13 Oct

Cape Town teen dedicates his time to help sick stray dogs
News24 wants your Feel Good stories!

11 Nov 2019

News24 wants your Feel Good stories!
More Feel Good news stories
Editorial feedback and complaints

Contact the public editor with feedback for our journalists, complaints, queries or suggestions about articles on News24.

LEARN MORE
© 2021 (1.1.21306.6) 24.com. All rights reserved.
Terms and Conditions Media24 Privacy Policy
Contact Us
Iab Logo